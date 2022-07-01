Friday, July 1
Backwater Jack’s, Queens Boulevard
Bear Bottom Resort, Jake McVey, 7 p.m.
Brick House, PDA, 7 p.m.
Bulldog’s Beach House, Sax on the Beach, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Boathouse, Bobby Stillwell, 1 p.m.; JB Crockett, 6 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Justin Larkin, 1-5 p.m.; Liz Moriondo, 8 p.m.-midnight
Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, John Henry, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Molly Lovette Band, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Horny Toad, Marcus Words, 6 p.m.; Five Turn Knot, 9 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Lake Collective
Neon Taco, Art Bentley, 5 p.m.
Papa Chubby’s, DJ Kyle, 7 p.m.
Paradise, Chuck Briseno Band, 6 p.m.
The Regalia Hotel & Conference Center, Kurt Allen Band
Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends
Shorty Pants, Steven D. Hunt
Tiki Hut Pool Bar (Margaritaville Lake Resort), Rick Lamb, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Backwater Jack’s, Queens Boulevard
Bear Bottom Resort, Jake McVey, 7 p.m.
Brick House, PDA, 1 p.m.; Shawn C, 7 p.m.
Boathouse, Adam Powell, 1-5 p.m.; Tim Newell, 6-10 p.m.
Bulldog’s Beach House, Brendan MacNaughton, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, J&J Music, 1-5 p.m.; Black note, 8 p.m.-midnight
Casablanca, Bryan Copeland, 8 p.m.
Coconuts, JB Crockett, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Machine Gun Symphony, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
HK’s (Lodge of Four Seasons), Sax on the Beach, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Horny Toad, Kalani, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Five Turn Knot, 9 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Preston Ary Band
Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee and the Healing Box Project, 12-4 p.m.
Lazy Gators, Cheat Codes
Maggie’s on the Lake, Marcus Words, 2 p.m.
Michaels Steak Chalet, Boyd Kasten, 5-8 p.m.
Neon Taco, Preston Ary, 10:30 a.m.; Salvage Title, 5 p.m.
Papa Chubby’s, I-70 Overdrive, 7 p.m.
Paradise, Art Bentley, 12 p.m.; Slick Nickel, 6-10 p.m.
The Regalia Hotel & Conference Center, Kurt Allen Band
Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends
Shorty Pants, Travis Marvin
Tap & Grill, Morgan County Line, 7 p.m.
Tiki Hut Pool Bar (Margaritaville Lake Resort), Phil Vandel, 6-9 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
Backwater Jack’s, Machine Gun Symphony
Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.
Boathouse, PDA, 1 p.m.; Bobby Stillwell, 6 p.m.
Brick House, Nick Adams, 1 p.m.
Bulldog’s Beach House, Brendan MacNaughton, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Coconuts, JB Crockett, 6 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, Raelyn Winick, 1-5 p.m.; The i-Berry’s, 8 p.m.-midnight
Dog Days, Mixtapes, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Horny Toad, Jordan Isakson, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Five Turn Knot, 9 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, KC Groove Therapy
Lazy Gators, Rehydrate
Neon Taco, Blake Gardner, 10:30 a.m.; Gracia Harrison, 5 p.m.
Papa Chubby’s, Nevermind the Scarecrow, 7 p.m.
Paradise, Adam johnston Band, 5 p.m.
The Regalia Hotel & Conference Center, Kurt Allen Band
Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Dave Dunklee and the Healing Box Project, 1-4 p.m.
Tap & Grill, Soulroot Band, 7 p.m.
Tiki Hut Pool Bar (Margaritaville Lake Resort), Phil Vandel, 6-9 p.m.
Monday, July 4
Backwater Jack’s, James Clay and the Hired Guns
Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.
Boathouse, Adam Powell, 1 p.m.
Brick House, Lake Collective, 1-5 p.m.; Bobby Stillwell, 6-10 p.m.
Dog Days, The Nobodies, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Lucas Beebe, 12-4 p.m.
Horny Toad, Patrick Wilson, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee and the Healing Box Project, 6-9 p.m.
License to Chill Bar & Grill (Margaritaville Lake Resort), Rick Lamb, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Neon Taco, Money for Nothin, 10:30 a.m.; Isaac kenneth, 5 p.m.
Papa Chubby’s, Phat Mike Unplugged, 12 p.m.
Tap & Grill, Soulroot Band, 7 p.m.
Tiki Hut Pool Bar (Margaritaville Lake Resort), Rick Lamb, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Tuesday, July 5
Boathouse, Bobby Stillwell, 1 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Rich Whalen Live, 5-9 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Justin Larkin
Wednesday, July 6
Backwater Jack’s, Marcus Words, 6 p.m.
Dog Days, Justin Larkin, 6 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, DJ Kyle, 5-9 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Aaron Blumer
Paradise, Zoe Vox, 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
Backwater Jack’s, Chuck Briseno
Dog Days, Musicology, 6 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Money for Nothing, 5-9 p.m.
Horny Toad, Justin Moreland, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Art Bentley
Paradise, Faded Youth, 5 p.m.
Friday, July 8
Backwater Jack’s, The Juice
Bear Bottom Resort, Barely Covered, 7 p.m.
Boathouse, Steven Tyler Moore, 1 p.m.; The Nobodies, 6 p.m.
Brick House, Adam Powell, 7-11 p.m.
Bulldog’s Beach House, Kingpin, 5-9 p.m.
Captain Ron’s, The M-80’s, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Casablanca, Cheryl Lynn, 7 p.m.
Coconuts, Krazy Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Dog Days, No Diggity, 9 p.m.
Franky & Louie’s, Brock Wade Band, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Horny Toad, Kalani, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; ChristiAna, 9 p.m.
Jolly Rogers, Rich Whalen
Larry’s on the Lake, Marcus Words, 7 p.m.
Neon Taco, Kael Wade, 5 p.m.
Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.
Papa Chubby’s, The Dave Baker Band, 7 p.m.
Paradise, Isaac Kenneth, 6 p.m.
Shady Gators, Dr Zhivegas
Shorty Pants, Dave Dunklee and the Healing Box Project
Tap & Grill, Chill Bone, 7 p.m.
Tiki Hut Pool Bar (Margaritaville Lake Resort), Art Bentley, 6-9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.