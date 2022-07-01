Platinum Rock Legends

The Platinum Rock Legends will perform at Shady Gators this weekend.

 Platinum Rock Legends on Facebook

Friday, July 1

Backwater Jack’s, Queens Boulevard

Bear Bottom Resort, Jake McVey, 7 p.m.

Brick House, PDA, 7 p.m.

Bulldog’s Beach House, Sax on the Beach, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Boathouse, Bobby Stillwell, 1 p.m.; JB Crockett, 6 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Justin Larkin, 1-5 p.m.; Liz Moriondo, 8 p.m.-midnight

Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, John Henry, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Molly Lovette Band, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Horny Toad, Marcus Words, 6 p.m.; Five Turn Knot, 9 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Lake Collective

Neon Taco, Art Bentley, 5 p.m.

Papa Chubby’s, DJ Kyle, 7 p.m.

Paradise, Chuck Briseno Band, 6 p.m.

The Regalia Hotel & Conference Center, Kurt Allen Band

Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends

Shorty Pants, Steven D. Hunt

Tiki Hut Pool Bar (Margaritaville Lake Resort), Rick Lamb, 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Backwater Jack’s, Queens Boulevard

Bear Bottom Resort, Jake McVey, 7 p.m.

Brick House, PDA, 1 p.m.; Shawn C, 7 p.m.

Boathouse, Adam Powell, 1-5 p.m.; Tim Newell, 6-10 p.m.

Bulldog’s Beach House, Brendan MacNaughton, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, J&J Music, 1-5 p.m.; Black note, 8 p.m.-midnight

Casablanca, Bryan Copeland, 8 p.m.

Coconuts, JB Crockett, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Machine Gun Symphony, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

HK’s (Lodge of Four Seasons), Sax on the Beach, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Horny Toad, Kalani, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Five Turn Knot, 9 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Preston Ary Band

Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee and the Healing Box Project, 12-4 p.m.

Lazy Gators, Cheat Codes

Maggie’s on the Lake, Marcus Words, 2 p.m.

Michaels Steak Chalet, Boyd Kasten, 5-8 p.m.

Neon Taco, Preston Ary, 10:30 a.m.; Salvage Title, 5 p.m.

Papa Chubby’s, I-70 Overdrive, 7 p.m.

Paradise, Art Bentley, 12 p.m.; Slick Nickel, 6-10 p.m.

The Regalia Hotel & Conference Center, Kurt Allen Band

Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends

Shorty Pants, Travis Marvin

Tap & Grill, Morgan County Line, 7 p.m.

Tiki Hut Pool Bar (Margaritaville Lake Resort), Phil Vandel, 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Backwater Jack’s, Machine Gun Symphony

Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.

Boathouse, PDA, 1 p.m.; Bobby Stillwell, 6 p.m.

Brick House, Nick Adams, 1 p.m.

Bulldog’s Beach House, Brendan MacNaughton, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Coconuts, JB Crockett, 6 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, Raelyn Winick, 1-5 p.m.; The i-Berry’s, 8 p.m.-midnight

Dog Days, Mixtapes, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Horny Toad, Jordan Isakson, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Five Turn Knot, 9 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, KC Groove Therapy

Lazy Gators, Rehydrate

Neon Taco, Blake Gardner, 10:30 a.m.; Gracia Harrison, 5 p.m.

Papa Chubby’s, Nevermind the Scarecrow, 7 p.m.

Paradise, Adam johnston Band, 5 p.m.

The Regalia Hotel & Conference Center, Kurt Allen Band

Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Dave Dunklee and the Healing Box Project, 1-4 p.m.

Tap & Grill, Soulroot Band, 7 p.m.

Tiki Hut Pool Bar (Margaritaville Lake Resort), Phil Vandel, 6-9 p.m.

Monday, July 4

Backwater Jack’s, James Clay and the Hired Guns

Bear Bottom Resort, Retro Active, 7 p.m.

Boathouse, Adam Powell, 1 p.m.

Brick House, Lake Collective, 1-5 p.m.; Bobby Stillwell, 6-10 p.m.

Dog Days, The Nobodies, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Lucas Beebe, 12-4 p.m.

Horny Toad, Patrick Wilson, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Lake Burger, Dave Dunklee and the Healing Box Project, 6-9 p.m.

License to Chill Bar & Grill (Margaritaville Lake Resort), Rick Lamb, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Neon Taco, Money for Nothin, 10:30 a.m.; Isaac kenneth, 5 p.m.

Papa Chubby’s, Phat Mike Unplugged, 12 p.m.

Tap & Grill, Soulroot Band, 7 p.m.

Tiki Hut Pool Bar (Margaritaville Lake Resort), Rick Lamb, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Tuesday, July 5

Boathouse, Bobby Stillwell, 1 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Rich Whalen Live, 5-9 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Justin Larkin

Wednesday, July 6

Backwater Jack’s, Marcus Words, 6 p.m.

Dog Days, Justin Larkin, 6 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, DJ Kyle, 5-9 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Aaron Blumer

Paradise, Zoe Vox, 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 7

Backwater Jack’s, Chuck Briseno

Dog Days, Musicology, 6 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Money for Nothing, 5-9 p.m.

Horny Toad, Justin Moreland, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Art Bentley

Paradise, Faded Youth, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Backwater Jack’s, The Juice

Bear Bottom Resort, Barely Covered, 7 p.m.

Boathouse, Steven Tyler Moore, 1 p.m.; The Nobodies, 6 p.m.

Brick House, Adam Powell, 7-11 p.m.

Bulldog’s Beach House, Kingpin, 5-9 p.m.

Captain Ron’s, The M-80’s, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Casablanca, Cheryl Lynn, 7 p.m.

Coconuts, Krazy Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Dog Days, No Diggity, 9 p.m.

Franky & Louie’s, Brock Wade Band, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Horny Toad, Kalani, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; ChristiAna, 9 p.m.

Jolly Rogers, Rich Whalen

Larry’s on the Lake, Marcus Words, 7 p.m.

Neon Taco, Kael Wade, 5 p.m.

Off the Cliff, Cindy Lawhorn, 5-8 p.m.

Papa Chubby’s, The Dave Baker Band, 7 p.m.

Paradise, Isaac Kenneth, 6 p.m.

Shady Gators, Dr Zhivegas

Shorty Pants, Dave Dunklee and the Healing Box Project

Tap & Grill, Chill Bone, 7 p.m.

Tiki Hut Pool Bar (Margaritaville Lake Resort), Art Bentley, 6-9 p.m.