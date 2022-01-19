Nearly one year after voting to seek permission from the Miller County Circuit Court to form a Transportation Development District in the City of Lake Ozark, the board of aldermen finally got an answer.
“We went before the circuit judge on Dec. 15 and he gave his thumbs up so we’re now proceeding to get this to the voters in the district,” City Attorney Chris Rohrer told aldermen at its Jan. 11 meeting. Aldermen voted to submit the petition to the court in January 2021.
If approved by the 35 or so voters who live inside the designated district, an additional three-quarters of a cent sales tax will be collected at an ongoing basis on all retail sales made in the TDD that are subject to taxation under Missouri law. (Motor vehicles, trailers, boats and outboard motors are excluded.) That means customers would pay an additional 15 cents in sales tax on a $20 purchase.
The additional tax would be collected by businesses only within the TDD district, which runs from the now-vacant Quality Inn to the city limits just shy of Bagnell Dam. The tax money would be forwarded to the Missouri Department of Revenue along with the other sales tax collected. The special TDD tax would then be returned to the TDD commission to pay off bonds used to cover the costs of the outlined projects.
“Assuming we get (the voters’) blessing, we’ll be dealing with the Department of Revenue to get a commission established, then hopefully by the fourth quarter we’ll start seeing some revenue coming in. Then we can look at projects,” said Rohrer, who is serving as attorney for the TDD. He added that he wasn’t sure if the matter would be placed on the April 6 ballot or if it would be handled through a mail-in ballot.
However, the city doesn’t have much time to decide. Madison Walker, communications and public relations specialist with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, said the question must be certified by Jan. 25 for it to be included on the ballot. A majority vote is required to approve the formation of the TDD.
The idea of forming a TDD was originally proposed in 2019 after a study by Cochran Engineering estimated that the cost of repairing and resurfacing Bagnell Dam Boulevard could be as high as $3 million and former City Administrator Dave Van Dee said the city lacked available revenue to handle the project.
The city held a special townhall meeting in November of that year to discuss the plan with the public. However, after it became clear that the majority of the business owners weren’t familiar with TDDs or how they worked, resident Rick Hasty was asked to head up a Lake Ozark Citizens Transportation Committee that would meet with business owners and explain the process. At a subsequent meeting, Hasty told aldermen that he and committee members were able to speak with 85 business owners in the proposed TDD area and found that the vast majority were in support of the move and willing to sign a letter of support.
At an earlier meeting, aldermen and city officials discussed the TDD and agreed that because traffic counts showed the vast amount of traffic on Bagnell Dam Boulevard consisted of visitors, it was not unfair for them to help fund the repairs through the additional sales tax. Traffic counts collected by Cochran showed that during the three days of the Magic Dragon Street Meet, 43,000 vehicles, or 597.2 vehicles per hour, drove on Bagnell Dam Boulevard; 41,000 vehicles or 569.4 vehicles per hour drove the road over Memorial Day weekend.
At their last board meeting, Rohrer said the city is limited on its political involvement. “We can educate but we can’t promote, but the Transportation Committee certainly can,” he said, adding that it would be up to that committee to decide how to proceed.
A summary of economic development tools was created by Gilmore Bell, a public finance law firm specializing in public finance transactions.
According to the report, a TDD, which is a separate political subdivision of the state, may be created pursuant to Sections 238.200 to 238.275 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended (the “TDD Act”) to fund, promote, plan, design, construct, improve, maintain, and operate one or more projects or to assist in such activity. “Project” includes any bridge, street, road, highway, access road, interchange, intersection, signing, signalization, parking lot, bus stop, station, garage, terminal, hangar, shelter, rest area, dock, wharf, lake or river port, airport, railroad, light rail, or public mass transportation system and any similar or related improvement or infrastructure.
Before construction or funding of any project (except for public mass transportation systems), the TDD must submit the proposed project to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for its approval. According to Rohrer, the TDD was submitted to the commission in mid-2021 and after a few minor changes in wording were made, it was approved. A notice of the plan asking for comments from the public was published in the Eldon Advertiser. Rohrer said no negative comments were received.
