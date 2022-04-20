It's time for the Dogwood Festival

A spring ritual in Camdenton and the Lake of the Ozarks has arrived.
The 71st annual Camdenton Dogwood Festival begins today, Wednesday, and wraps up Saturday featuring the annual parade; a food, arts and crafts event; a carnival and more. Theme this year is Small Town Proud. Events and festivities have moved back to the Camdenton Middle School District campus.
As tradition holds, a Miss Dogwood was crowned earlier in April. Named Miss Dogwood was Destiny Drake, daughter of Jake and Pamela Drake; named Little Miss Dogwood was Scarlett Arauz, daughter of Anthony and Margo Arauz; named Junior Miss Dogwood was Brooklyn Davis, daughter of Brent and Jamie Davis; named Teen Miss Dogwood was Brooklyn Hanks, daughter of John and Shelli Hanks; and People's Choice was Blair Rice, daughter of Perry and Emily Rice.
Parade Grand Marshal
The Camdenton Chamber of Commerce announces that this year’s Grand Marshall, Daphne Jefferies of the Camden County Historical Society.
Daphne shares “In 1995 when my husband and I first joined the Camden County Historical Society and began helping at the Camden County Museum we had no idea where this new adventure would lead. Through these 20-some years we have gained so many wonderful new friends. Many of them at the Museum where we always welcome visitors and new residents to our area with Ozarks hospitality. Of all the places I have lived throughout my life, this area is by far the friendliest and most home like.”
Schedule
Wednesday, April 20:
The Academy Awards Showcase Presented by Camdenton High School
6-8 p.m.
Camdenton High School - 662 Lake Pride Road
Thursday, April 21:
Carnival, 5-10 p.m.
Camdenton Middle School Parking Lot
88 Laker Drive
$25 wristband from 5-9 p.m.
Friday, April 22:
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Garage Sale & Bake Sale
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
442 E. Hwy 54
St. Anthony’s Church Garage Sale
7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
1874 N. Bus. Hwy 5
Dinner Theater – 5:30 p.m.; Melodrama – 7 p.m.
Camden County Museum
Elegant Evening
Camdenton High School
5:30 p.m. doors open; 6:30 p.m. dinner service;
Reservations required in advance
Food, Arts & Craft Booths 4-10 p.m.
Camdenton Middle School Parking Lot & Gymnasium
88 Laker Drive
Live Entertainment
Main Stage – Middle School Parking Lot
6 – 6:30 p.m. – STEPS Dance Group
7 -- 9 p.m. – String Play Blues (check spelling)
Carnival, 5-10 p.m.
Camdenton Middle School Parking Lot
88 Laker Drive
$25 wristband from 5-9 p.m.
Saturday, April 23rd:
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Garage Sale
8 a.m.-Noon
442 E. Hwy 54
St. Anthony’s Church Garage Sale
7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
1874 N. Bus. Hwy 5
Food, Arts & Craft Booths 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Camdenton Middle School Parking Lot & Gymnasium
88 Laker Drive
Dogwood Festival Parade, 10 a.m.
Camdenton R3 School Campus through Camdenton Town Square
Live Entertainment
Main Stage – Middle School Parking Lot
12:30 – Dogwood Royalty
1 – 2 p.m. – Baby Contest
2 – 3 p.m. – Helen Russel
3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – Mitch Shields & Rock U Kids
5 – 6 p.m. – DJ Taz
6 – 7 p.m. – Whisky Trio
Dinner Theater – 5:30 p.m.; Melodrama – 7 p.m.
Camden County Museum
Carnival, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Camdenton Middle School Parking Lot
88 Laker Drive
$25 wristband from Noon until 4 p.m. OR 5-9 p.m.
Parade
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the Camdenton Middle School, a return to the previous route. Theme is Small Town Proud with entrants encouraged to decorate accordingly.
Peril on the High Seas
The Camden County Historical Society will present its annual melodrama Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23, at the Camden County Museum in Linn Creek.
“Peril on the High Seas,” by Billy St. John will be presented at 7 p.m. each evening following a 5:30 p.m. spaghetti buffet. This is Community Theater in its finest form. The actors are all local residents. Some have been appearing on the local stage for several years and several will be appearing for their
very first time on any stage. Community Theater brings together folks from all walks of life to entertain neighbors and friends in a friendly, relaxed venue.
The Melodrama is the first play of the 2022 Theater Season. Season tickets are also available at this time.
Tickets for this performance are $20 per person and may be reserved by calling 573-346-7191 ext. 8. Tickets will also be available at the door for the same price.
