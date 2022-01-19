Youth living in poverty comprise 60 percent of the children in the Lake of the Ozarks area. With a goofy name, the Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club (aka Jesters of Goodwill) has a serious mission. Their mission statement is: The Jesters of Goodwill dedicated to helping youth in need in the Lake area.
The Idiots Club is a 501(c)3 charity founded by retired educators Denny and Danna Hiner. It is all-volunteer and serves children in need in the Camdenton, Climax Springs, Eldon, Macks Creek, and School of the Osage school districts. School personnel identify a child’s need and make a request to the club. A child must qualify for the Free/Reduced School Lunch Program to receive the Jesters of Goodwill’s help.
According to Danna Hiner, “Since the Idiots Club began helping children in August of 2014, the charity has provided over 33,950 child assists to children living in poverty here in the lake area”. She continues, “as a result of many discounted items from our local retailer business partners, the Idiots Club has spent $678,212,13 to assist children living in poverty.”
An Idiots Club goal is to improve the self-esteem of a child living in poverty. “In a community of Haves and Have-Nots such as our lake community, ‘fitting in’ is very important,” says Denny Hiner. “Better self-esteem can be achieved by providing children in-need the opportunity to participate in school activities such as sports, band, cheerleading, clubs, choir, and others.” Denny says, “they all require equipment, special outfits or clothes, and money.”
Another way the Idiots Club helps kids fit in is by providing new, name-brand clothes and shoes for children living in poverty. Danna added, “we bought a new wardrobe for a girl in 10th grade who had never had a piece of new clothes in her life, all hand-me-downs and thrift store. That is hard on the self-esteem”.
Also, the Idiots Club takes requests from community social agency personnel as well such as CADV, Kids Harbor, County Children’s Division and the Developmental Disabilities Resource Center. The club does not work directly with parents or children due to confidentiality issues.
The Idiots Club has numerous retail business partners. They include: Aeropostale, Camdenton Hearing Aid Center, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dierbergs, Hanes, Hy-Vee, Kohls, Maurices, Mo’s Special T’s, Mike’s Precision Auto, Old Navy, OshKosh/Carters, Shoe Carnival, Target, and The Children’s Place.
Denny said, “Just to give you an idea of items we provide on a daily basis, here are some: over 400 pairs of shoes and boots, tons of new name-brand clothes, school trip money, hearing aid batteries, eye glasses, private counseling, band instruments, car parts and tires, dental care, sports equipment and fees, contact lenses, maternity clothes, bed bug eradication, hygiene products, headlice chemical treatments and hair dryers, school supplies and shop fees, Dual Credit Scholarships, test fees, graduation caps and gowns, school activities’ clothing, supplies and fees, and more. All for kids in-need.”
Danna added, “Then we have those special needs like airline tickets to get a kidnapped child back from Oregon, a Safe Bed for an autistic child, a horse for summer 4-H club, a car for a teen who at 9 and 14 lost both parents, airplane tickets to get back here for child who was abandoned by dad in Los Angeles, weekend food for the most at-risk children, and airplane tickets and camp fees for boy to attend Track & Field Camp at the Naval Academy and he was later accepted to the Academy.”
Would you like to impact a young person’s life? For additional information on how to join or donate, look at the Idiots Club’s website: www.LakeOfTheOzarksIdiotsClub.org . Also, like their Facebook Page, Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club, to see how they assist children.
The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club can be contacted at: lotoidiotsclub@gmail.com . The charity’s address is Idiots Club, 72 Park Pool Drive Unit 4A, Kaiser, MO 65047.
