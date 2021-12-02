Sunrise Beach Firefighters received a call ab out 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, for a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of Pisces Dr. The first units arrived at 10:10 a.m. to find a single-family residence with smoke showing from the attic and fire visible on the exterior of the structure.
Deputy Chief Kenny Wieberg arrived on scene and assumed command. Deputy Chief Wieberg immediately called for a second alarm to be dispatched. Sunrise Beach Firefighters made entry into the structure and brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.
Sunrise Beach responded with an engine, a ladder, two tankers and three chief officers. Gravois Fire Protection District provided on scene assistance with two tankers and one chief officer. All other incoming units were disregarded prior to arrival. Sunrise Beach firefighters extinguished the fire with water from the engine and one tanker, using approximately 1,500 gallons of water and two attack lines.
The structure was occupied by one resident who was displaced due to the fire. The American Red Cross was contacted to provide aid to the resident. COMO electric also responded to the scene and disconnected service to the structure.
The fire was a result of burning leaves which got away from the occupant.
There were no injuries as a result of this fire, the structure will need repairs, but is salvageable.
All Sunrise Beach units cleared the scene by 11:39 a.m.
Mutual Aid was provided by Gravois Fire Protection District, Mid County Fire Protection District, Southwest Fire Protection District, Osage Beach Fire Protection District and Lake Ozark Fire Protection District and Lake West Ambulance with Lake Ozark and Mid County providing coverage while firefighters overhauled the structure.
