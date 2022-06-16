Going on Monday’s Central Missouri Honor Flight will be 91 veterans who will be given a trip of a lifetime along with respect, gratitude and long-awaited closure.
On June 20, the passenger list for mission #63 will include 3 Korean War veterans and 88 Vietnam veterans all deserving of their honor flight to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials dedicated to their military service.
CMHF’s 63rd mission departs Columbia at 1:45 a.m. Monday, June 20, and returns to a rousing homecoming at 9:45 p.m. at the Columbia Courtyard by Marriott. Traveling with the veterans will be a medical team as well as guardians who assist veterans with wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen and companionship on the flight.
With school out for the summer, bring the family and give these veterans a loud and proud “welcome home!” Bring banners and posters and wave flags.
Honor flight heroes will enjoy a one-day tour of the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Battle of Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. At the Tomb of the Unknowns, honor flight veterans are quietly and respectfully acknowledged during the Changing of the Guard.
Homecoming later in the day June 20 at the Courtyard by Marriott, 3301 Lemone Industrial Drive, Columbia is a highlight. The public is encouraged to arrive at approximately 8:30 p.m. to get a good view of the returning veterans whose buses arrive under the stars and stripes of a large American flag of the Columbia Fire Department. Area law enforcement agencies facilitate the honor flight buses’ return to Columbia including the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The buses are escorted along I-70 from Kingdom City by hundreds of motorcyclists as part of the Central Missouri Honor Flight Riders.
