The community is invited to the School of the Osage 42nd Annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at School of the Osage middle school, located at 635 Hwy. 42, Osage Beach. Over 100 booths are expected to showcase their handmade crafts, home decor, jewelry, clothing, specialty holiday items, customized tumblers, original art, beautiful woodwork and more for shoppers to purchase.
The Osage Family Partnership High School Tribe organizes this event to raise funds for School of the Osage senior scholarships, impact grants and other student resources. The OFP High School Tribe is proud of this event. The event has continued to grow over the last five years in vendor registration, event attendance and variety of items offered. This event offers everyone an opportunity to support our community, small businesses, students and teachers while having a unique and fun holiday shopping experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.