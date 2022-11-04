Here are the voting locations for residents in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.
Where to vote
Camden County Voting Places
Barnumton — Ozark Bethel Chapel
Camdenton 1 — V.F.W. Hall
Camdenton 2 — Community Christian Church
Camdenton 3 & Ha Ha Tonka — Knights of Columbus Hall
Climax Springs — Climax Area Civic Center
Decaturville — Myetta Missionary Baptist Church
Freedom — Freedom Church of Christ
Greenview — Peace Lutheran Church
Hill House — Beulah Baptist Church
Horseshoe Bend — Returns to - Exhibition Center - Four Seasons
Linn Creek — Camden County Museum
Macks Creek — Macks Creek First Baptist Church
Montreal — Buffalo Prairie Baptist Church
Osage Beach 1, 2 & 3 — The Church at Osage Hills
Roach — Returns to - Mid-County First Station #3
Stoutland — Stoutland Baptist Church
Sunnyslope — Lakeside Landing
Sunrise Beach 1 — First Baptist Church
Sunrise Beach 2, 3, & Wilson Bend — Kent Memorial Lutheran Church
Miller County Voting Locations
Brumley — Brumley Lions Club
Eldon — Eldon Community Center
Eldon North — Moreau Fire District Station 1
Eldon South — Super 8
Iberia — First Baptist Church of Iberia
Kaiser — Faithbridge United Methodist Church
Lake Ozark — Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Marys Home — Knights of Columbus Hall
Olean — The Buffalo Club
St. Anthony — Parish Hall
St. Elizabeth — Community Center
Tuscumbia — Jail Visitation Center
Absentee Voting — Miller County Clerks Office
Morgan County Voting Locations
Barnett: New Life Assembly of God Church
Florence: St. John’s Parish Hall
Gravois Mills: VFW Post 5178
Indian Creek: Rocky Mount LionsClub Bldg.
Laurie: Osage Community Elks Lodge
Stover: Stover CommunityCenter
Syracuse: First Baptist Church Educa. Bldg.
Versailles North, Excelsior, Fairgrounds North: Morgan County Library
Versailles South, Fairgrounds South: Hunter Civic Center
Webb: Ivy Bend Food Pantry
The polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. during which time any person properly registered to vote in Morgan County may cast their ballot with a non-expired photo ID.
Follow Morgan County Election night unofficial results at: www.morgan-county.org.
