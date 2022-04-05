In unofficial results, it appears challenger Michael Harmison has defeated incumbent mayor John Olivarri of Osage Beach.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting in Camden and Miller counties, Harmison edged Olivarri by 11 votes, 292 to 281. Harmison received 279 votes in Camden County and 13 in Miller County, while Olivarri received 264 votes in Camden County and 17 in Miller County.
For School of the Osage Board of Education, it appears incumbent Darrick Steen was re-elected with 643 votes and Stacy Marie Neal was elected with 532 votes. Kelly Kerksick Frisella was third with 489 votes, with the top two vote-getters earning seats on the board of education.
Steen had 264 votes in Camden County, 373 votes in Miller County and 6 in Morgan County.
Neal had 238 votes in Camden County, 287 votes in Miller County and 7 in Morgan County.
Frisella had 217 votes in Camden County, 267 in Miller County and 5 in Morgan County.
In Lake Ozark Ward 2 for two-year term, Sherry Jackson won over Johnnie Franzeskos 74-49; and in Ward II for a one-year term, Krista Watts defeated Larry Giampa 82-37.
Also in Lake Ozark, David Ridgely, who was unopposed, in Ward 3 received 34 votes and Pat Thompson, unopposed in Ward 1, received 84 votes.
At Camdenton School District Board of Education, Jacob Neusche and Eric Walters were the top two vote getters and will sit on the board of education pending certification of votes. Neusche received 1,681 votes and Walters 1,509. Not in the running were Matt Burns with 1,455 votes and John Seward with 1,132. No vote totals were available from Morgan County at 9:30 p.m., so those totals could change.
More results will be available at www.lakenewsonline.com and at the Lake Sun Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.