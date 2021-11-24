The 36th annual Fall Harbor Hop at Lake of the Ozarks Oct. 9 had a record-breaking attendance of 2,376 hoppers.In addition, the winning hand was a Royal Flush, which is rare. Please go to funlake.com/harborhop for the full list of winners.
The Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau sponsors the Fall Harbor Hop as well as the Spring Harbor Hop held the first Saturday in May. Other sponsors include the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association and waterfront restaurants.
The Harbor Hop is a boating event in which participants “Hop” from and to waterfront restaurants and marinas to draw playing cards in order to build a winning poker hand to become eligible to win prizes. Players can donate $20 per seven-card hand and start their hop and draw their first card at any of the 35+ sponsoring restaurants and marinas along the Lake’s main channel, the Big Niangua and Gravois arms.
This year’s winners covered seven different states and the hands were some of the best hands seen in years.
And the winners are:
Overall Winners
1) Gene Webb, Flippin, AR - Royal Flush - Clubs
2) Theresa Judd, Roach, MO - Straight Flush - Q High Spades
3) Tyler O'Krakel, Wichita, KS - Straight Flush - 5 High
4) Tim Bax, Fenton, MO - Four of a Kind A's
5) Amy Brigham, Janesville, WI - Four of a Kind K's
6) Cody W Bates, Smithville, MO - Four of a Kind 8's
7) Bob Stemmler, Eureka, MO - Four of a Kind 7's
8) Kim Rasner, Plainsfield, IL - Four of a Kind 4's
9) Joyce Schildberg, Greenfield, IA - Four of a Kind 3's
10) Perry Gorse, Arnold, MO - Four of a Kind 2's
Section Winners
Section 1) Cody W Bates, Smithville, MO - Four of a Kind 8's
Section 2) Dan Roberts, O'Fallon, MO - Full House K/6
Section 3) Perry Gorse, Arnold, MO - Four of a Kind 2's
Section 4) Theresa Judd, Roach, MO - Straight Flush - Q High Spades
Section 5) Jackie Crouthamel, Gravois Mills, MO - Full House 5/10
Worst Hands Winners
Trisha Knight, Raymore, MO
Cathy Edwards, Sunrise Beach, MO
Ben Camareno, Rocky Mount, MO
Elly Freesmeier, St. Charles, MO
Tyler S Wright, Kansas City, MO
Charlie McGraw, Lees Summit, MO
Random Drawing
Chen Roberts, Higginsville, MO
Nichole Wright, Kansas City, MO
Barbie Everhart, Camdenton, MO
Amanda Kokotorich, Belleville, IL
Richard Lock, Tarkio, MO
Andrea Gruber, Plainfield, IL
Abby Stewart, Columbia, MO
Dennis Love, Gravois Mills, MO
Sherry Hermsen, Omaha, NE
Erin Papenberg, State Center, IA
