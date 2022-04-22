Gentry to lead Camdenton Board of Aldermen

A short agenda resulted in a brief meeting of the City of Camdenton Board of Alderman on April 19. Topics addressed by the board include a small revision to the employee pay plan, acknowledgement and approval of a new board president and the approval to issue a liquor license.
The board unanimously approved a revision affecting those employees who earn certifications and licenses in accordance to their job position.
“This gives us an avenue to monetarily award those employees who acquire certifications/licenses which are required to perform their positions,” City Administrator Jeffrey Hooker explained. “Prior to this there was no language that existed.”
The amount awarded, he said, would depend on the specific certification or license obtained.
During the meeting Sandy Gentry acknowledged her election as board president.
“Thank you,” she said. “I’m honored for this service.” The 2022 General Municipal Election results were certified and newly elected officials were sworn in.
The Laughing Barrel comedy club in Camdenton got unanimous approval from the board to obtain a liquor license. There was previous concern since the club is located in close proximity to a church.
“We talked to the administration of the church and they have no objections,” Mayor John McNabb said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.