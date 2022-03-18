By Nancy Zoellner
Customers of Camden County Public Water Supply District #4 will soon be able to closely monitor their water usage in real time. That’s because new “smart” water meters are being installed at close to 3,000 homes served by the water district – some 800 on Shawnee Bend and 2,200 on Horseshoe Bend, primarily in the Village of Four Seasons. The meters will allow customers to measure water usage down to 1/100th of a gallon and view usage as often as every 15 minutes.
According to PWSD #4 General Manger Anthony Butt, the new system uses cellular transmitters to share the data. Customers can gain access to that data from an “Eye on Water” app that can be installed on both Android and Apple phones or from their computers.
“After all the meters are changed out we’ll do a mass mailing to all our customers that will include instructions on how to download and then use the portal,” Butt said. “Like anything new, it might take a little getting used to but it’s going to be very helpful. For example, alerts can be set to let customers know if more than one gallon of water is being used every hour, which will make the system especially useful to second homeowners who aren’t at the Lake or locals who head south in the winter.”
Butt explained that water usage will be charted on a graph. If the graph shows constant usage, customers can determine if the leak is inside or outside in the pipes that run underground from the meter to their house by shutting off the main water valve inside the house, leaving it off for a couple hours, then checking to see if the portal continued to register water usage during that time. Underground leaks can develop when pipes, which were installed by the builder, shift or when rocks puncture the line. Homeowners – not the water district – are responsible for repairing or replacing those lines.
Adding a little levity to what could be an expensive and somber situation, once the new meter detects that the problem has been fixed, the app will send the user a notification saying “Great job! You fixed the leak!” As of mid-March, more than 100 leaks, two of which were at the homes of district board members, had been discovered during installation.
“The great thing is that it puts the power into the customer’s hand. It lets them know what’s going on with their water usage – what’s running through their meter, and when it’s running through their meter,” Butt said. The smart data collection system will also allow the district to monitor its network to quickly diagnose and address issues and to bill customers more accurately.
Butt said he started looking into switching to smart meters soon after he came on as general manager in 2019. At that time, four to five people were spending four to five days reading meters. He said he knew there was a more efficient way to handle the process so he started exploring options.
First, crews checked existing meters and found that about 80 percent of the meters tested were catching only about 80 percent of the flow of water being used. Next, they conducted a pilot study at the homes of water district board members by installing two new but different brands of meters side by side at each house to compare performance. Butt said the results were about the same so the next step included getting bids for the meters and installation.
“We choose Badger Meters because they were the low bidder but also because they use existing cellular networks to send the data; the infrastructure is already in place. With the other systems we would have had to put up additional infrastructure that we’d own and have to maintain for the life of the system,” he said.
Murphy Brothers, who came highly recommended and who had previously installed Badger Meters, was the low bidder on installation and got the job. Installers began swapping out the meters in mid-October. Butt said they expect the project to be completed by mid-April.
The cost of the Badger Meters, which included the customer portal, was $225 each. The old meters were given as scrap to the meter change-out crew in return for a couple-dollar price reduction per meter, bringing the total cost of the project to just under $1 million. Butt said they projected that the system would pay for itself in 10 years.
However, not every meter will be changed out. Butt said the district had just purchased 500 Hersey meters right before he came on board, “And one of the benefits of the Badger system is that the radios – the cell unit – that reads the signal off the register on the meter and sends the reading to us can be hooked up to other brands of meters. We kept those 500 meters and just changed out the cell unit so they will work with the rest of the system.”
