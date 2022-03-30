There are four candidates seeking two open seats on the Lake Ozark Ward II Board of Aldermen.
One seat is a one-year term to fill an unexpired term; the other is a to fill a regular two-year term. Larry Giampa and Krista Watts are seeking the unexpired seat, while Johnnie Franzeskos and Sherry Jackson are seeking the two-year seat.
The Lake Sun is providing responses to questions asked of candidates seeking office in contested races in the April 5 Municipal Elections. Featured here are the Ward I Board of Aldermen questions and answers.
Larry Giampa
Ward II Alderman
One-Year Term
1. Please provide some background you feel will help you be a good alderman and represent the residents of not only your ward but also the City of Lake Ozark, e.g. civic involvement, education, business experience, family, etc.
My name is Larry Giampa and I am running for Alderman in Lake Ozark district 2. Our home is in Harbour Towne. I live with my wife Vicki, our daughter Renee, and our 2 grand children Dani and Jaylyn. I have a Bachelor Degree in math and business from Lea College in Albert Lea, Minnesota. I spent 39 years in manufacturing sales and I owned Blondies Burger Bar and Dam It Larry's on the strip.
2. Why do you want to become a Ward II alderman?
An Alderman's job is a combination of listening to the residents and weighing what is best for his district and the entire city. I have been the Alderman before and I understand what it takes to make the right choices.
3. What do you see as the challenges for the City of Lake Ozark?
Lake Ozark is a complicated city. there are both residents and tourists and they both essential to the growth of Lake Ozark. The tourists can be a pain, but their tax money helps keep our taxes down. We have to be able to balance both sides. With less than 1600 residents we need every tax dollar we can get.
4. What can be done to fix the city's deteriorating streets, especially Bagnell Dam Blvd.
The streets are the city's biggest problem. The last quote we received was over 4 years ago and it was 12 million dollars. Some of our streets are really falling apart. The street, Lighthouse Road, was rated as the worst road we have. The sides keep eroding, it is a matter of time before major construction needs to be done. We will need Federal and State help to find a financial solution. Bagnell Dam Strip is horrible! I believe the first thing that should be done is to restrict truck traffic. The trucks use that road for a shortcut, and their heavier weight are destroying it! With the size of our tax base, we barely have enough money to maintain the roads.
5. Do you support a casino for Lake Ozark?
The casino is an interesting situation. A survey of cities getting a casino for the first time, basically said that the casino cost them business. But after a couple of years their businesses improved. Being an Indian casino the city does not collect any tax dollars. Hopefully, the establishments around the casino collect enough tax dollars to make it worth while. The Indian tribe says they will donate money back to the community. Keep your fingers crossed.
6. How can the city attract new businesses to the community?
If we want new businesses to come to our city, we have to go out and sell Lake Ozark to them. There are a lot of reasons to locate here, but it is our job to let them know. This should be a high priority. The more tax revenue we get from businesses, the less taxes we have to pay,
7. Do you favor the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to attract new development?
TIF districts are a way to attract new businesses. The company will receive tax dollars back from the city for the improvements they spend. This will benefit them, but will also put more value to Lake Ozark. Tax Increment Financing is one of the tools that can be used to help our city. There are plusses and minuses to all tools, but I think the good out weighs the bad.
8. Please provide any other information you feel will help the voters make an informed decision?
Being an Alderman is more than a title, it is a responsibility to our city. I really do not understand a brand new candidate, not going to meetings before the election. You need to know what is going on. Otherwise you come to your first meeting and have to vote on something that was discussed prior, what do you do, guess. Government takes to long to get things done, I wish it was quicker. But I also understand every decision is important and the correct steps need to be taken. I realize decisions can really affect somebody's life. My job is to do what is best for the city and it's residents, and I honestly believe my heart is in the right place.
Krista Watts
Ward II Alderman
One-Year Term
1. Please provide some background you feel will help you be a good alderman and represent the residents of not only your ward but also the City of Lake Ozark, e.g. civic involvement, education, business experience, family, etc.
I have lived full time at the Lake since 2005. I am a District Leader for maurices overseeing 20 stores in Missouri and Illinois. I have raised two daughters, both of whom attended School of the Osage. I was an active parent with School of the Osage. I continue to give back to the area by judging DECA both at the District and State level.
Why do you want to become a Ward II alderman?
When I think of my core values, there are many things that are important to me in my community. I have gained skills during my career that will support being a fair representative to the citizens of Lake Ozark. I am an innovative problem solver with strong listening and empathy skills that will allow me to work in partnership for the community.
What do you see as the challenges for the City of Lake Ozark?
At the present, we are growing at a great rate. I don’t remember the last time I didn’t go out and meet someone who had recently relocated. We will need to see what resources are available to us to support this growth, I plan to assist the mayor and the administration with ideas on how to address our growing pains.
What can be done to fix the city's deteriorating streets, especially Bagnell Dam Blvd./The Strip?
I don’t feel that I am versed enough on our roads now, however, I do see the need for repair and look forward to looking at ways that we can do that.
Do you support a casino for Lake Ozark?
I am not for or against, but it appears that it is coming, and we need to be sure that we are set up to handle the additional traffic that it brings. This would include ensuring that our emergency services are fully staffed and equipped to support.
How can the city attract new businesses to the community?
One of my area of concerns when it comes to attracting new businesses is the need for affordable housing for the service industry workers. If affordable housing was available, I think you would see more relocation to the lake to find jobs. Who wouldn’t want to live in a place where you also feel like you are on vacation!
Do you favor the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to attract new development?
I see the benefits to having a TIF, for example when I relocated for maurices there was a TIF for the Prewitt Point Shopping Center. If it would not have been for that, I don’t imagine that I would be here today.
Please provide any other information you feel will help the voters make an informed decision?
Along with my skills in listening and empathy, I am a very strategic thinker in my role as a District Leader. I have been a part of a project to roll out a new POS system for maurices. As far as me personally, my father was a police officer, my husband is a professional firefighter, and my daughter is active duty in the Air Force. I am a well-rounded individual who has seen many facets of our community and I will represent our citizens with fairness and transparency.
Johnnie Franzeskos
Ward II Alderman
Two-Year Term
Please provide some background you feel will help you be a good alderman and represent the residents of not only your ward but also the City of Lake Ozark, e.g. civic involvement, education, business experience, family, etc.
I have been a public servant for most of my adult like. First serving in the Air Force veteran. Then a firefighter for 32 ½ yrs, 14 of those yrs as a captain until retirement. After retirement my wife Courtney and I moved to the lake and we have lived here for 17 yrs. I was an Alderman for one year before I was elected Mayor for twelve yrs. My service as Alderman and Mayor was always for the City of Lake Ozark and the Citizens of Lake Ozark. I was able to get many things accomplished as Mayor.
2.Why do you want to become a Ward II alderman?
I want to become and alderman so that I can in some way keep working for the City and the citizens of the City of Lake Ozark. There are still so many things that need to be accomplished and I feel I have the knowledge and experience to do this.
What do you see as the challenges for the City of Lake Ozark.
We still need more affordable housing for the City of Lake Ozark. We also need to fix our streets and continue to grow our tax base.
What can be done to fix the city's deteriorating streets, especially Bagnell Dam Blvd./The Strip? The TDD discussions and decision in April will help and the City is trying to get grants for the streets. We need to work together to figure out how to pay for any street improvements that are not taken care of by the TDD or grants.
5.Do you support a casino for Lake Ozark?
I don’t have anything against a Casino in the City of lake Ozark but the biggest challenge l can see is to have enough affordable housing for the people that the Casino’s requires working for them and making sure our infrastructure meets their needs.
6.How can the city attract new businesses to the community?
That’s something that has been happening over the past several years. I think that is something that we can accomplish by working with the Mayor and Board and City Staff and our regional and State Economic Development partners.
7.Do you favor the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to attract new development? There is nothing wrong with having a TIF to attract new development. Most people don't understand that TIF districts are established through a process and any incentives are intended to encourage new development and also bring new revenue into the City even if it is at a lower level for a period of time.
8.Please provide any other information you feel will help the voters make an informed decision? I accomplished several things during my tenure as Mayor.
A new City Hall and Police Station
A new public works building on school road.
Construction of Work Force Housing and Senior Housing off Fish Have Rd.
Acquisition and instillation of disaster/storm sirens.
State Route 242 construction, with State of Missouri funding, linking Lake Ozark to the Osage Beach Expressway.
Eagles Landing Shopping Center, which includes nationwide retail establishments.
Improved sewer and water systems with accompanying stable rates and fees. New shops, restaurants, and entertainment establishments along Bagnell Dam Blvd. With new businesses throughout the rest of the city.
Family friendly events on the Bagnell Dam Strip, including car shows, boat shows, parades, bike shows Hot summer nights.
An Early Childhood Center on Bagnell Dam Blvd.
I am very proud of what I accomplished as Mayor and would like the opportunity to serve as your Alderman for Ward II.
Sherry Jackson
Ward II Alderman
Two-Year Term
City of Lake Ozark
Ward II Candidate Questions
Please provide some background you feel will help you be a good alderman and represent the residents of not only your ward but also the City of Lake Ozark, e.g. civic involvement, education, business experience, family, etc.
I have been living at the lake full time since 1987. I began working at Glencove Marina in 1987 and finished my career as the owner of the marina in 2016. I learned so much during those years about business, management, budgets, and employees as well as about the lake, the residents, the visitors, and the other businesses around the lake. I believe I can bring this experience to this position. My husband has been a lineman with Ameren since he moved here in 1984 and we have raised two children who both graduated from School of the Osage and still live in this area. We are in the process of building because the lake is our permanent home.
Why do you want to become a Ward II alderman?
After I retired in 2016 it took me a little time to settle into my new lifestyle. I always wanted to become involved in the city but never had the time to dedicate during my years or working and raising children. Watching how Mayor Newberry stepped out of his comfort zone and away from his own business to become Mayor, I felt now seemed to be a great time for me to become involved. I love Lake Ozark and the entire lake area and want it to continue to be a great place to both live and visit. Please know, and I freely admit, I am not a politician! I try to be politically correct, however, I consider myself a resident of this city first and foremost. I would like to be a voice for the residents and work with everyone to help the City maintain and grow in the right direction. I’m hoping the citizens will vote for new candidates who want the same new image for our city as our current Mayor.
What do you see as the challenges for the City of Lake Ozark?
Infrastructure, parking, housing, as well as increased funding for the local Police Department come to my mind immediately.
What can be done to fix the city's deteriorating streets, especially Bagnell Dam Blvd./The Strip?
Infrastructure has always been an issue but particularly for the influx of people that we have gained over the past couple of years. I know Mayor Newberry has made some great headway on this and I’d like to help with that effort. I feel like solutions should have been found by the previous years of leadership, however, we have just begun to make headway under our new Mayors direction. With the millions of annual visitors to our lake, we have to move quicker to find resolutions to our issues.
Do you support a casino for Lake Ozark?
I believe that it is out of our hands and the best thing we can do is build an alliance with the leaders. I know the Mayor has reached out to them and has begun that effort. If we can be supportive, I believe we can gain from the casino coming to the lake. Building that alliance can help keep our lake safe and will prosper from it being here. I believe if we fight them and they come regardless, we stand to lose more than we will gain.
How can the city attract new businesses to the community?
I think the City has done a good job of attracting business and we need to continue doing what we are doing! The businesses are coming in all around the lake, we just need to make sure they consider Lake Ozark for their new home. We have some great developments already in place that can continue to be expanded and we have Hwy 42 that is ready for development. I admit, I have never worked in city government, but I am anxious to find out what avenues we have available to us to attract and retain businesses and then go to work on this in whatever aspect I can help.
Do you favor the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to attract new development?
In some instances, but I believe each request has to be reviewed on its own merit.
Please provide any other information you feel will help the voters make an informed decision? I believe it’s a great time to bring in some board members who can bring new ideas and perspectives. Mayor Newberry won the City’s vote as a last minute candidate and I believe that was primarily because they were ready for new leadership. I joined a panel put together by the Mayor of 9 random business leaders and citizens who interviewed and selected a candidate for the position of City Administrator. I for one, had never met the Mayor prior to this board but after working with him, I have gained great respect for him. After many hours of meetings, David Mitchem was the committees choice for many reasons. The Board agreed and after a unanimous vote, they hired him to begin immediately and from what I have observed, I believe he has been doing a great job. I am ready to step in and work with the existing board members, the city administration, and the Mayor to benefit all of us.
