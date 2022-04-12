A former female deputy with the Camden County Sheriff's Department has filed a lawsuit against the CCSD, Sheriff Tony Helms and former Deputy Christopher Twitchel claiming sexual harassment and sex discrimination.
Twitchel is currently Chief of Police with the Buffalo Police Department.
Bethany Bowen, then Bethany Stephens, is alleging a long list of complaints during her tenure with the CCSD between April 2017 and March 2020.
See attached lawsuit for complete details.
