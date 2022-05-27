Fireworks on the Lake this weekend

Memorial Day is May 30 and in the tradition of kicking off summer with a bang, Lake of the Ozarks is home to a number of fireworks displays to celebrate. Here’s our list of where to catch a show this holiday weekend.

Lodge of Four Seasons

315 Four Seasons Dr., Lake Ozark  |  13-mile marker

Sunday, May 29, around 9:15 p.m. Access to onsite fireworks is for overnight guests, those with advance HK’s Restaurant reservations or those who have reserved a table on the deck at Fire & Ice or on the new Rooftop Bar. Call for advance table reservations to 573-365-8509.

Margaritaville Lake Resort

494 Tan Tara Estates Dr., Osage Beach  |  26-mile marker

Sunday, May 29 at dusk.

• Take a boat ride to see the fireworks display by water on the Tropic Island Cruises yacht. Docked at Margaritaville, the boat takes off at 8 p.m., boarding at 7:30 p.m. Advanced reservations are required. Cost is $40 for adults, $25 for children ages 3-10.

For more information, go to www.cruiselakeoftheozarks.com.

Bear Bottom Resort

123 Bear Bottom Drive, Sunrise Beach  |  34.5-mile marker

Fireworks are planned Saturday and Sunday nights, May 28-29, to celebrate the holiday, but every Saturday during the summer a spectacular show is presented by Premier Pyrotechnics. Starts around 9:45 p.m. Held every Saturday through Sept. 3, and on additional days during holiday weekends (July 4 & Sept. 4).

Point Randall Resort

1584 Susan Rd, Lake Ozark   |  2-mile marker

Fireworks are planned at dark Sunday, May 29. By land or water, enjoy the show as this family-owned resort lights up the night in honor of Memorial Day and the service men and women who have given their lives for our freedom.