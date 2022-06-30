Regalia Hotel pool

The Regalia Hotel & Conference Center will host a show by the pool.

 George Denny

The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our Independence and what better way than to watch a fireworks display. Lake area businesses and organizations traditionally hosts a number of large-scale productions. Check out our guide of where to go this holiday weekend.

Holiday Hills Marina

66-mile marker

July 2: A fundraiser and fireworks show will be held.

Captain Ron’s

34.5-mile marker or Lake Road 5-39, Sunrise Beach

July 3: Fireworks at dark

Linn Creek Celebration

Lake of the Ozarks Soccer Association fields, Linn Creek

July 3: The City of Linn Creek Annual Independence Day Celebration with Fireworks and Rascoe's Ice Cream Truck will be located at the LOSA Soccer Fields off North Lake Street in Linn Creek. Free event.

Red Oak Resort

33-mile marker

July 3

Regalia Hotel & Conference Center

250 Racquet Club Dr., Lake Ozark

July 3: Free fireworks show at 9 p.m. Live music from 1-10 p.m.

The Wet Spot Bar & Grill

59.5-mile marker

July 4: Fireworks around 9 p.m. Music, food and entertainment scheduled.

Point Randall Resort

2-mile marker by water or 1584 Susan Road, Lake Ozark

July 4

Lodge of Four Seasons

13-mile marker

July 4: Fireworks around 9:15 p.m. Access to onsite fireworks display only for overnight guests and those local guests with advanced HK’s Restaurant reservations, or those who have reserved a table on the deck at Fire & Ice, or on the new Rooftop Bar at the Lodge. Call 573-365-8509 for table reservations.

Margaritaville Lake Resort

26-mile marker

July 4

Lake Valley Golf Club

367 CC Blair Dr., Camdenton

July 4

City of Eldon

July 4: An Independence Day Celebration will be held with a 5K run/walk at 7 a.m. Sign up at City Hall or or before the race. A parade will be held at 10 a.m. in downtown Eldon. It will start at the Eldon Career Center, continue downtown and loop around. Concessions and fireworks at the Eldon Air Park.

Bear Bottom Resort

38-mile marker or 123 Bear Bottom Drive, Sunrise Beach

July 4: Fireworks at 9;45 p.m. Live music at 7 p.m. Fireworks shows held every Saturday during the summer.

High Tide

1675 Yacht Club Dr., Osage Beach

July 4: Fireworks bash at the pool.