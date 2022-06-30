The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our Independence and what better way than to watch a fireworks display. Lake area businesses and organizations traditionally hosts a number of large-scale productions. Check out our guide of where to go this holiday weekend.
Holiday Hills Marina
66-mile marker
July 2: A fundraiser and fireworks show will be held.
Captain Ron’s
34.5-mile marker or Lake Road 5-39, Sunrise Beach
July 3: Fireworks at dark
Linn Creek Celebration
Lake of the Ozarks Soccer Association fields, Linn Creek
July 3: The City of Linn Creek Annual Independence Day Celebration with Fireworks and Rascoe's Ice Cream Truck will be located at the LOSA Soccer Fields off North Lake Street in Linn Creek. Free event.
Red Oak Resort
33-mile marker
July 3
Regalia Hotel & Conference Center
250 Racquet Club Dr., Lake Ozark
July 3: Free fireworks show at 9 p.m. Live music from 1-10 p.m.
The Wet Spot Bar & Grill
59.5-mile marker
July 4: Fireworks around 9 p.m. Music, food and entertainment scheduled.
Point Randall Resort
2-mile marker by water or 1584 Susan Road, Lake Ozark
July 4
Lodge of Four Seasons
13-mile marker
July 4: Fireworks around 9:15 p.m. Access to onsite fireworks display only for overnight guests and those local guests with advanced HK’s Restaurant reservations, or those who have reserved a table on the deck at Fire & Ice, or on the new Rooftop Bar at the Lodge. Call 573-365-8509 for table reservations.
Margaritaville Lake Resort
26-mile marker
July 4
Lake Valley Golf Club
367 CC Blair Dr., Camdenton
July 4
City of Eldon
July 4: An Independence Day Celebration will be held with a 5K run/walk at 7 a.m. Sign up at City Hall or or before the race. A parade will be held at 10 a.m. in downtown Eldon. It will start at the Eldon Career Center, continue downtown and loop around. Concessions and fireworks at the Eldon Air Park.
Bear Bottom Resort
38-mile marker or 123 Bear Bottom Drive, Sunrise Beach
July 4: Fireworks at 9;45 p.m. Live music at 7 p.m. Fireworks shows held every Saturday during the summer.
High Tide
1675 Yacht Club Dr., Osage Beach
July 4: Fireworks bash at the pool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.