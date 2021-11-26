On November 25, 2021, at 1:46 AM, the Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD, was dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire at Ixtapa Mexican Grill & Cantina on West US Highway 54 in Camdenton. First arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the door to the restaurant. Firefighters made entry into the restaurant to find a fire in a mechanical closet inside. Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the smoke from the restaurant. The fire was marked under control approximately 30 minutes after the firefighters arrived on scene.
Some workers from the restaurant were outside when MCFPD arrived on scene. Firefighters were advised by the workers that they used a fire extinguisher on the fire before MCFPD arrived on scene and there was no one inside the restaurant. There were no injuries reported with this fire incident.
The fire damage was confined to the mechanical closet with some smoke and water damage to the area around the outside of the mechanical closet.
The fire is being investigated by the MCFPD Fire Marshal’s Office and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
MCFPD responded to the scene with 2 Engines, and 1 Tanker. MCFPD was assisted at the scene with a unit from Osage Beach Fire Protection District, and the Camdenton Police Department. Additionally, the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District was dispatched to the incident but was cancelled before arriving on scene.
All firefighters cleared the fire scene at 3:25 AM.
