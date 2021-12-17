Not everybody loves the idea of the Rock Island Trails plan.
Days after the Rock Island Trails project through Eldon received endorsement from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Gov. Mike Parson and other state agencies, the Missouri Farm Bureau has come out in opposition.
Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins made the following statement:
“We oppose the decision to move forward with the proposed Rock Island Trail as a state park. It remains to be seen whether terms of the agreement between the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Ameren calling for $9.8 million in public, private and corporate funding to cover initial development costs will be met. We remain opposed to the use of taxpayer funds for trail conversion. We will work to ensure landowners’ fencing needs and property rights are addressed in accordance with state law.”
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced last week that it is accepting ownership of the Rock Island Corridor. The department plans to develop the 144 miles of the former Chicago, Rock Island, and Pacific Railroad corridor, which stretches from Windsor to Beaufort in Missouri, into a public recreational trail. Missouri Central Railroad Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ameren Missouri, donated the property at no cost to the state.
Representatives from the Department of Natural Resources made the announcement at an outdoor ceremony at Rock Island Park in Eldon. Governor Mike Parson and representatives from Ameren Missouri, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the Missouri State Parks Foundation and other elected officials participated in the acceptance ceremony.
The development of this additional section will expand the opportunity for visitors to participate in family-friendly outdoor recreation and benefit many rural communities, including Versailles, Eldon, Eugene, Meta, Argyle, Freeburg, Belle, Bland, Owensville, Rosebud, Gerald, Leslie and Beaufort.
