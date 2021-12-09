Officers from the Osage Beach Police Department, Mid-Mo Drug Task Force, Mustang Drug Task Force, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Miller County Sheriff’s S.W.A.T. Team served a search warrant at 4868 Canyon Drive Saturday, Dec. 4, in reference to an ongoing drug investigation.
Upon entering the residence, they located a resident identified as Nicolas L. Scott who was taken into custody. Upon a search of the residence officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash, and counterfeit currency.
Items seized from the residence were,
1. 3,033.00 in cash
2. 600 counterfeit money
3. Methamphetamine 129 grams
4. Cocaine 2 grams
5. Fentanyl 2 grams
6. Psilocybin Mushrooms 5 grams
7. THC Wax
8. Marijuana 123 grams
9. MDMA 1 gram
10. MDA 1 tablet
11. 3 glass smoking pipes
12. 1 capsule white in color with white powder
13. Multiple baggies with residue
14. 2 Digital scales
15. Two cell phones
16. Computer tablet
17. 21. Two 32 round 9 mm magazines both loaded
Later a second subject from the residence identified as Stephanie Wiebold of Osage Beach was taken into custody.
Both Scott and Weibold were transported to the Camden County Jail.
Scott was later charged with:
2 Counts of Trafficking Drugs – 2nd degree
3 Counts of Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of
Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid
Wiebold was later charged with:
2 Counts of Trafficking Drugs – 2nd degree
3 Counts of Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid
Both Scott and Weibold are being held without bond.
