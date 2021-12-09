Drug bust leads to arrests
Provided

Officers from the Osage Beach Police Department, Mid-Mo Drug Task Force, Mustang Drug Task Force, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Miller County Sheriff’s S.W.A.T. Team served a search warrant at 4868 Canyon Drive Saturday, Dec. 4, in reference to an ongoing drug investigation.

Upon entering the residence, they located a resident identified as Nicolas L. Scott who was taken into custody. Upon a search of the residence officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash, and counterfeit currency.

Items seized from the residence were,

1. 3,033.00 in cash

2. 600 counterfeit money

3. Methamphetamine 129 grams

4. Cocaine 2 grams

5. Fentanyl 2 grams

6. Psilocybin Mushrooms 5 grams

7. THC Wax

8. Marijuana 123 grams

9. MDMA 1 gram

10. MDA 1 tablet

11. 3 glass smoking pipes

12. 1 capsule white in color with white powder

13. Multiple baggies with residue

14. 2 Digital scales

15. Two cell phones

16. Computer tablet

17. 21. Two 32 round 9 mm magazines both loaded

Later a second subject from the residence identified as Stephanie Wiebold of Osage Beach was taken into custody.

Both Scott and Weibold were transported to the Camden County Jail.

Scott was later charged with:

2 Counts of Trafficking Drugs – 2nd degree

3 Counts of Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of

Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid

Wiebold was later charged with:

2 Counts of Trafficking Drugs – 2nd degree

3 Counts of Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid

Both Scott and Weibold are being held without bond.