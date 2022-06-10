There’s a quote by Edward Everett Hale: “I am only one, but I am one. I cannot do everything, but I can do something. And because I cannot do everything, I will not refuse to do the something that I can do.”
That quote sums up the life experiences of Tom and Toni Schroeter, founders of Meowtown Animal Rescue at the Lake. They’ve spent the past 35-plus years rescuing and serving as fosters for animals in need in both St. Louis and at the Lake. Their lifelong dream of operating their own shelter was realized in October 2019 when Meowtown Animal Rescue was created.
The shelter serves Miller, Morgan and Camden counties and provides a safe haven for domestic animals in need until their forever homes are found. Tom works miracles with newborn kittens and Toni is called the “cat whisperer”. She has the ability to domesticate even the most ardent feral cats and has been successful in adopting many of them into great forever homes.
There are no employees at Meowtown; all work done on behalf of the shelter is done by volunteers, with Tom and Toni working tirelessly to help the animals. One can even find them setting live-traps after hours and in inclement weather to rescue cats in peril. Tom and Toni pay for the shelter space and all utilities out of their own pocket, so the funds generated on behalf of Meowtown go directly to the animals themselves in the form of food, veterinarian expenses and cat enrichment (beds and toys). The only overhead Meowtown incurs is the annual liability insurance and the weekly ad in the newspaper.
Since there are no employees, volunteers are always welcome to clean litter boxes, wash food bowls, sweep, and provide snuggles with the cats and kittens. There are currently 20 permanent resident cats at Meowtown due to age, illness or social issues.
Meowtown provides assistance to canines with the Senior Dog Project. There are currently 12 permanent resident dogs at Meowtown. These dogs were all dumped because of their age or physical issues. Safe with Meowtown, these dogs live at Tom and Toni’s farm and have a safe and loving home for life.
The organization was awarded a grant from the Community Foundation of the Lake Karen Jean Rudek Fund for the Senior Project to assist in the costs to care for these magnificent creatures.
Meowtown doesn’t qualify for a lot of grants because it is perceived as a “small” shelter. Even though Meowtown is an all-volunteer organization, the shelter has adopted nearly 500 animals in their first two years of operations. While other shelters were at a disadvantage due to staffing shortages with the pandemic that resulted in them not being able to take in animals as they had, Meowtown kept its doors open.
“We were the last hope for so many animals during 2020 and 2021. So many people who had found abandoned or neglected animals called us in despair because they couldn’t find any shelter that was able to assist”, Toni said. “It’s so hard to say no to someone who is holding a stray cat or a boxful of kittens. If people would just spay/neuter their animals, the situation would be so much improved. There are many resources for no- or low-cost spay/neuter. If you have a pet, you have a responsibility to do what’s right for the animal – and that includes spay/neuter.”
Meowtown relies solely on donations to be able to care for the animals. While the veterinarians give discounts, it’s still a huge cost, especially since virtually all of the intakes will need full vaccinations and spay/neuter surgeries. Unfortunately, at least half the animals that Meowtown rescues requires additional veterinarian care due to illness or injury.
“We will never let money be a reason to say no to an animal in care,” Tom said. “It’s all about the animals – every day in every way.” The donations made by Meowtown supporters allow them to continue their mission of animal welfare at the Lake.
Volunteers conduct semi-annual garage sales (fall sale will be held Sept. 16 this year), as well as the organization’s largest fundraiser, an online silent auction that culminates with “A Night on the (Meow)Town”, at Margaritaville on Friday, July 15, this year. Tickets are now on sale and may be purchased at Lake Patio, 1785 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, or by calling Marge at 573-434-9207. Auction donors, sponsors and participants are always welcome and much needed.
Kitten season
Spring kitten season is upcoming, and Meowtown currently has more than 60 cats/kittens available for adoption. Please consider adopting one or more of their felines to help create room for those who will desperately need rescue soon.
If you’d like more information about Meowtown Animal Rescue or wish to make a donation, please go to their website, www.Meowtownanimalrescue.com, or find them on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.