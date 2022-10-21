The Lake area continues to expand as developers create more opportunity for growth.
The 15th annual Lake of the Ozarks Real Estate Symposium welcomed developers Blake Hodits of MO Lake Development, and Adam Seraphine of Harpers Cōv to discuss their upcoming Lake area projects.
Hodits began the panel discussion by introducing his company’s current development located on a 2,000-plus acre parcel of land between Camdenton, Linn Creek, Highways 54 and 5 and the Lake, which will offer ample housing, create career opportunities and extend the Lake season by offering year-round activities.
After graduating from Camdenton, Hodits pursued a career and life outside of the Lake area. He emphasized how moving away made him appreciate the Lake’s unique environment even more.
Now, Hodits hopes to develop a community that provides opportunity for a meaningful lifestyle without ever having to leave the Lake.
“We’ve been masterplanning out a holistic community that is focused on filling the gaps in the community that we already have as a unique destination and turning that into a year-round place to live,” Hodits said. “Osage Beach is the tourism hub of the Lake, and they’re doing a great job focusing on that, but they’re really missing that year-round place that delivers career and education opportunities.”
What many viewed as a significant weakness to their communities, Hodits used as motivation in developing the project. “From weakness comes opportunities,” he said.
Mo Lake Development plans to subdivide the project and collaborate with a wide variety of developers to bring new assets and opportunities.
Despite having no prior experience in real estate, Hodits has tackled this project head-on, showing his true commitment to bettering the Lake area.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Hodits said. “It’s been a hell of a journey to get this far.”
Seraphine is also converting unused land to contribute to the Lake-area housing shortage. The new development, located at the 19-mile marker in Osage Beach, will include 16 lakeshore lots, 21 second-tier lots and 16 villas.
“We’re trying to bring more of a community aspect - with single-family conveniences at attention,” Seraphine said. “This is a site that allows someone to come in and have the privacy and seclusion of a single-family home with the luxury and convenience of a townhouse.”
The location of this development will allow residents access to Lake area amenities all within a 5-10 minute drive.
Seraphine said he continues finding joy in this development as it’s the closest thing to a passion project in his portfolio.
