The Lake area has had a couple of cold snaps in the last 10 days and some students at Camdenton School District's Hurricane Deck and Osage Beach elementary schools know it better than others.
Problems with the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air condition) systems have forced the use of portable heaters in some of the rooms at both schools. Both schools are the newest in the CSD's inventory of buildings.
It's a two-fold issue: The infamous supply chain and the HVAC manufacturer.
“Currently we are experiencing some issues getting the needed parts, especially inverter boards, for some repairs due to the global supply chain problems,” Supt. Dr. Tim Hadfield explained. “Also, at Osage Beach Elementary, we are having a difficult time getting HVAC compressors in a timely manner. This is not only a supply chain issue but an issue with the manufacturer. Unfortunately, we have had numerous issues with these compressors and have determined we need a better solution.”
Hadfield said to rectify the issue at Osage Beach Elementary the district over the summer will change the system for a portion of the building that is having compressor issues.
“This has been extremely frustrating to say the least, but our staff and students have been resilient,” he said.
He added that the supply chain issue is not just impacting our HVAC systems. It is more difficult to get other parts and supplies for repairs and upkeep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.