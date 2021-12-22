Central Ozarks Medial Centers will be expanded into Laurie this coming spring.
COMC opened its doors in 1979 to provide comprehensive primary and preventative health care and to improve the health care status of underserved and vulnerable populations in Camden, Laclede, Miller, and Pulaski Counties. They serve over 18,000 patients and provide more than 80,000 annual encounters/visits.
And now, coming soon to Morgan County.
COMC will provide medical, dental, and behavioral health services to all when they open their doors in the spring of 2022 at the Laurie Terrace Mall located at 401 N. Main Street, Gravois Mills. Family practice and OB/GYN will be among the services provided as well as Pediatrics and Substance Use Disorder Services.
“COMC is very excited to be in Laurie and to have the opportunity to serve both in the clinic and in the community! states CEO, Kelly Killer. We will be providing comprehensive services to Laurie and the surrounding communities that truly focus on the total healthcare needs of the community, as well as providing outreach services that include insurance applications, prescription assistance, help locating restheces for housing, electricity, food, and any other needs to ensure the patients have what they need to be healthy. At COMC, we understand that for a patient to be focused on their health, other needs must be addressed also. We work hard to ensure patients don't have to choose between paying for prescriptions and buying food.”
COMC offers a wide range of services based on the needs of the communities. We pride theselves on offering high quality medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare regardless of insurance status. We accept Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance, and self-pay based on a sliding scale.
COMC offers medical services to adults, infants, and children. Specialty services are available and include obstetrics and gynecology, women's health, mental health, geriatric health, pediatrics, and sports medicine. the school-based clinics in Waynesville, Osage Beach, and Eldon provide year-round healthcare to students, parents, faculty, and staff.
The health center also operates dental clinics in Richland, and Camdenton. In February 2022, we will be adding dental services to the Eldon location which will be open to the entire community. COMC provides complete dentistry for the entire family. the mission is to maintain healthy and beautiful smiles and to provide the highest quality dental care to keep ythe smile looking and functioning at its best. At all locations we accept Medicaid and Managed Care for kids, pregnant women, and adults.
The dental team serves the local community with state-of-the art facilities providing a wide variety of services whether a routine cleaning, urgent care, or anything in-between. In addition, the Mobile Dental Clinic offers dental care and oral health awareness to over 23 school, and we also reach out to assist patients that would otherwise have to travel a long distance to reach a dentist and those located in isolated, rural communities.
We are very proud of the new Mobile Medical Unit which delivers comprehensive care to COMC’s most rural communities as well as providing outreach activities. The unit offers us the opportunity to expand access to the care of the community by suppling the services and removing possible barriers to receiving care in one of the regular clinic sites. Currently the MMU rotates each week between Waynesville, Crocker, Plato, and Tuscumbia.
As we grow, please considering joining the team as numerous positions will be available. Go to the website to review openings both current and future under the career tab, and check out www.Indeed.com .
Should you have questions, please contact Constance Hoffman, Marketing and Public Relations Manager for COMC at 417-344-0699. Watch the website and Facebook page for up-to-date information on the opening date and events. www.CentralOzarks.org https://www.facebook.com/CentralOzarks
