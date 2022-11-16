The president of the Camdenton Board of Education is being called out for her public comments regarding claims that the Camdenton School District was not properly notified of plans for the Preserve at Sycamore Creek in Osage Beach.
A developer has proposed a multi-unit condo complex named The Preserve at Sycamore Creek on Nichols Road. The complex would be located a few hundred yards from Camdenton School District’s Osage Beach Elementary School.
Alderman Kevin Rucker, during the board’s Nov. 3 regular meeting, said he was irritated by news reports that CSD Board President Gail Griswold was complaining the district had not been properly notified in advance of any public hearings or discussion on a proposal to build an apartment/condo complex not far from the Osage Beach Elementary School.
At the regular Oct. 6 board of aldermen meeting, Griswold said that the school did not get a chance to give any input on the project. She wanted to make it a matter of public record that the school did not receive any information for the first hearing until the day after the first hearing.
In fact, Griswold took to social media to expand her complaint — including recorded clips of the Oct. 6 meeting and an accompanying narrative — that the school district had not been properly informed about the project.
However, that simply isn’t true, Rucker said.
“I wish she would understand that the notification she received after the first hearing was not required,” Rucker said.
It was a courtesy extended to the Camdenton School District, he said. The school was properly notified of the Oct. 6 hearing, Rucker said. Even Mayor Michael Harmison reached out to the school district to explain the project, he added.
“We did our proper notification and the mayor reached out,” Rucker said. “I think the city has tried to make sure we notified everybody. For them to say we didn’t do that is not correct. And them saying we voted on it after they were notified is not correct. I want to acknowledge that publicly.”
Two public hearings
The city held two public hearings on the proposed project. The first was Sept. 15 and the second was Oct. 6. Camdenton School District Dr. Sean Kirksey was notified in a letter dated Sept. 14 about the Oct. 6 public hearing. Griswold did attend the Oct. 6 public hearing at which time she made her comments.
Another of Griswold’s concerns is that granting a tax abatement to the developer “takes funds away from students” and gives them to an out-of-town developer.
According to Missouri law, tax abatement on real estate taxes is available for a period up to 25 years. For the first 10 years, the statute provides for a 100 percent abatement on the increased assessed value of the improvements on the property (excluding land). For the next 15 years, the law allows for a 50 percent abatement on the actual assessed value of the property (land and improvements). So, the amount of property taxes currently received by the school district will not decline. The abatement only applies to the increased assessed value of the property once the project is completed and added to the tax rolls of Osage Beach. The level of abatement may be modified by the agreement between the city and developer, and the Preserve’s level of abatement was ultimately approved for a 20-year period.
According to the agreement:
The developer is seeking a 100 percent property tax abatement for five years, 75 percent for the following 5 years, 50 percent for the following 5 years and a 25 percent abatement for the following 5 years. The developer will pay taxes during the first 10 years of the abatement period based on assessed value of the land, exclusive of improvements.
In her social media post, Griswold noted:
“I was elected to protect the best interests of the school district, students, and staff. I will not apologize for doing my job. I do not appreciate the alderman using foul language to not only gaslight the school, but also other concerned citizens that show up for the public comment portion of the hearing. The other aldermen and Mayor smiling on is also shameful.”
Her comments came after one alderman said he was tired of people “bitching” about projects rather than providing solutions.
Public opinion
Alderman Bob O’Steen, during the time set aside for board members to comment at the end of the meeting, issued a word of caution regarding the Oasis at Lakeport project announced recently at Jeffries Road and Osage Beach Parkway.
“It’s important we remind citizens that just because a developer issues a press release doesn’t make it a done deal,” he said. “I’ve had several conversations with people about the development on Jeffries Road. In my mind, the development — as exciting as it is — is just an idea. There are many stages to approve first. It has to meet our standards for infrastructure, and what dollar amounts the developer is going to ask for incentives. The Court of Public Opinion is that it’s a done deal but there are many stages it has to go through. And if it doesn’t go through, then the Court of Public Opinion will say it’s the city’s fault. We shouldn’t jump the gun at this stage.”
