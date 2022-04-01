The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the City of Osage Beach the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020.
The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which included demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. City Treasurer Karri Bell, Staff Accountant April White, and City Administrator Jeana Woods were awarded certificates for their individual contributions in demonstrating the high standards of the program.
“The City Treasurer’s Office continues to be committed to achieving high standards in accountability and transparency, and this is evident in the fact that this award is the 22ndaward received by the City of Osage Beach for excellence in financial reporting! We are fortunate to have dedicated, professional staff at the city who are instrumental in maintaining the city’s financial integrity, and to have the steadfast support from our mayor and board of aldermen.” Jeana L Woods, city administrator.
The FY2020 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, as well as other documents, are available on the City’s website. The audit of the FY2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report is currently in process and is expected to be complete in the upcoming months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.