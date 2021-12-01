The 7th annual "Gloves for Love" Christmas tree is set up at Lake Ozark City Hall in
awaiting any generous donations from Lake-area citizens. The program will run until Dec. 16.
The Lake Ozark Police Department. and employee's of City Hall have set up their Christmas tree in the lobby of City Hall and are trying to fill it with gloves, mittens, hats, coats, socks or whatever cold weather gear residents and visitors may want to donate. The items will be taken to the School of the Osage Heritage Elementary in Lake Ozark to be distributed to those children who are in need of some cold-weather items.
Citizens are invited to bring any of the mentioned items and hang them or place them on or near the tree.
"During this holiday season, the weather is getting colder and some of the less fortunate kids don't even
have the essential items to keep warm,” Police Chief Gary Launderville said. “This is one small way we can all help. This program has been so successful over the past six years and we look forward to continuing to make each and every year a little better for the little ones. The support of the community in the past has been great and the officers and city employees look forward to this every year. For most
of us, this seems so minor but for those in need, it is something that is so important and we enjoy helping out."
Items may be dropped off from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall or after hours at the LOPD.
