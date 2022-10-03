Lake Ozark officials are leaving no stone unturned as they look for ways to fund repairs of their failing streets.
Knowing that there’s no easy fix, Mayor Dennis Newberry in June formed a transportation committee and appointed resident Michelle Zollman to head it up. The committee was tasked with searching for funding opportunities, auditing existing budgets, and assisting with short- and long-term planning that could be incorporated into the city’s comprehensive plan.
At the Sept. 27 board of aldermen meeting, Zollman discussed the existing revenue sources – the internet use tax, the discretionary use of the capital improvements tax and the additional sales tax that’s coming in now that the Tax Increment Financing for Eagles’ Landing has ended.
“Although those revenue sources are important, they’re not going to be enough so we’re looking at what’s going to be ‘enough.’ It’s hard to get a handle on what’s going to be enough until we get assessments on all our roads,” she said.
At the previous board meeting, Zollman asked the board to authorize Public Works Director Matt Michalik and his staff to reassess all the city’s streets that were included in a 2019 study by Cochran Engineering and then update her on their current condition so she could get repair cost estimates.
At the most recent meeting she talked about the need to establish a consistent revenue source to secure bonding to make those repairs. Then she and Newberry discussed a few options.
“One is an impact fee for new construction,” Newberry said. “Anything that is requiring more than $100,000 remodel – a significant remodel – and/or brand new construction. Like a sewer impact or a water impact fee there would be a transportation impact fee. I don’t have a dollar amount identified on that yet but I think that administration should work with the road committee to look at what that dollar amount should be.”
Zollman proposed expanding on that idea to charge a monthly road access fee, which she said has been effective in other communities. She said if the city could find a way to bill everyone who lives or owns second homes in Lake Ozark $10 per month, they’d be “talking about a substantial influx of revenue. That’s what we need to get the kind of bonds we’re going to need to address all our roads in a timely manner, because once we get them all fixed, we have to go into a maintenance cycle.”
Both Newberry and Zollman recommended repealing the ordinance prohibiting nightly rentals in R-1 and R-2 residential areas – and then billing homeowners who put their homes on sites like VRBO (Vacation Rentals By Owner).
“Short-term rentals have become very popular in tourist destinations. Branson is one that has done it very effectively and reaps a lot of benefits from it,” Newberry said. “About eight or 10 years ago the city of Lake Ozark decided they didn’t want to go down that road and we put in an ordinance that restricts short-term rentals. I think it’s time we reconsider that because I think there’s a lot of revenue that could be raised and directed toward our streets. I think the whole committee is wholeheartedly behind that.”
Newberry and Zollman said fees could be generated by either requiring owners of vacation rental properties to obtain permits – at a cost to be determined later – or requiring owners to charge vacationers an additional fee that would be added on to their bill.
Newberry said he felt the city was passing up hundreds of thousands of dollars by prohibiting nightly rentals while also infringing on property owners’ rights and lowering their property values. Alderman Judy Neels, who worked to get the ordinance in place, disagreed. She described some of the problems that residents – and police – had with partiers before the ordinance was put in place. The board agreed to discuss it further in a work session scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5.
Wrapping up her presentation, Zollman said she felt they were “getting real close to funding the roads that are not Bagnell Dam Boulevard. It’s Pareto’s law of 80/20 – 20 percent of our money will go to 80 percent of our roads; 80 percent of our money will go to 20 percent – the six miles of Bagnell Dam Boulevard. That’s going to take really big money. The things we’re looking at there are more unique.”
She said they would be exploring partnerships with big businesses.
“We’ve seen a couple examples of public private partnerships. We have Ameren in the vicinity, who might be a logical partner because they stand to gain by Bagnell Dam Boulevard being corrected.”
The new federal infrastructure grant would be another possibility but she said the city would need help from a congressman to find out how to access the billions of dollars that are offered through those programs.
“A TIF will probably be part of the equation if a big developer wants to come in, but we can’t plan for that. We’ve come full circle on a CID – a Community Improvement District, or a TDD – a Transportation Development District. Because of the old auditor in me, I’ve stayed away from those because they’re a political subset and out of the city control, but we’re not seeing a way around not using that concept,” Zollman said, adding that they would be looking at possibly only applying those funding mechanisms to the ”entertainment district.”
A TDD, which must be approved by a simple majority of the voters in the defined district, allows an additional 1 percent sales tax to be added to all purchases made only inside that district. Then that money is turned over to the taxing district to spend only on transportation-related improvements. A CID is a local special taxing district that collects revenue within its designated boundaries to pay for special improvements.
“We need to get the road assessments, but I think with those ideas – the short-term rental and the road access fees – we could get the other roads launched and get a lot of those roads knocked out even next year. So I’m anxious to hear how you go about getting bonds,” she said.
In June voters approved a measure that allows the city to issue revenue bonds up to $6 million in order to improve transportation infrastructure.
Last month, per Newberry’s instruction, City Administrator David Mitchem sent letters to the presiding commissioners of both Miller and Camden counties asking them to cover a portion of the cost of repairing Bagnell Dam Boulevard. In a separate interview, Miller County Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright said while he understood the city’s dilemma, the county had issues that had to be addressed and that had to come first. Camden County Commissioner James Gohagen said while he didn’t see the letter, he talked to Newberry and asked to see cost estimates for the project, but those weren’t sent.
At the Sept. 13 board meeting, Newberry asked City Attorney Chris Rohrer to find out if the city would be allowed to charge a $500 “luxury tax” on every boat sold inside city limits. At the Sept. 28 meeting, Rohrer informed the board that as a fourth class city they were not allowed to do that.
