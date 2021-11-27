There’s nothing like the smell of a freshly-cut Christmas tree. And, there are plenty of places to go to get one.
Many cut-your-own farms are close to the Lake and make a great day trip with the family. Farms provide a saw to cut your own tree down and often a sled so you can bring it back to your vehicle. Before strapping it onto the roof they’ll shake and wrap your tree to make transporting it back home a little easier. A few places have pre-cut trees and gift boutiques to do some holiday shopping.
Here are a few we recommend this holiday season and their proximity to the Lake.
Randles Christmas Tree Lot (25 minutes)
407 E. 4th Street, Eldon
These trees are all pre-cut. A variety of fresh trees from 4-9 feet tall and 24” wreaths are available. Complimentary hot cocoa served. Opening day is Nov. 26 at 10 a.m.
Hours are Thursdays and Fridays 3-7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cole’s Tree Farm (1 hour, 11 minutes)
23100 Hwy. Oo, Lebanon
417-588-3008
Cut down your own tree. Virginia, Scotch Pine and Balsam Fir trees available. Open weekends 9 a.m.-dark. Cash or check.
Starr Pines Christmas Tree Farm (1 hour 20 minutes)
21298 Pleasant Hill Ln., Boonville
A 200-acre Christmas tree plantation where you can cut the perfect tree, and warm up with hot cider. Open Thanksgiving Day and every day from 9 a.m.-dark until Christmas Eve. Pines are $7/foot and Firs are $11/foot. Custom wreaths, gifts and ornaments for sale in the barn.
Pea Ridge Forest (1 hour 48 minutes)
22735 Tree Farm Rd., Hermann
White Pine and Norway Spruce trees are available in the fields to cut. Other trees on various weekends include Scotch Pines, Loblolly, Fraiser and Canaan. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
Pumpkins and Pines (2 hours 30 minutes)
20606 South SR 7, Pleasant Hill
This farm grows Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir, and Concolor Fir trees. Cut and pre-cut trees available. Take a free hay ride on the tractor pulled wagon, shop the Christmas tree store and pick up a home-made wreath. Open daily 9 a.m. until dark.
Heritage Valley Tree Farm (2 hours 30 minutes)
1668 Four Mile Rd., Washington
This cut-your-own farm has a lot of options. Choose and cut White Pine, Canaan Fir, or Virginia Pine. Norway Spruce trees are available starting Dec. 4. Prices range from $8-$10/foot. The farm’s Christmas shop has unique gifts, festive decor and stocking stuffers. Open starting Nov. 26, then on weekends 9 a.m.-5 p.m. until Dec. 19.
Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm (3 hours 22 minutes)
1090 Manning Rd. South, West City
Cut your own, pre-cut trees, wreaths and crafts for sale. Opening day is November 26 with Black Friday hours from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Regular hours will be Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 1-6 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 3-6 p.m. Enjoy a hayride in the field, visit the Kids’ Corner in the barn and make a craft, take a family picture in the sleigh and enjoy the Christmas lights.
• Editor’s Note: We recommend calling your preferred destination before venturing out. Some farms sell out or hours may change.
