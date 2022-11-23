Santa Claus is coming to town.
The jolly old elf will be pulled down the Bagnell Dam by replicas of his tiny reindeer as part of the Lake Ozark Christmas Parade. The big event is set to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Through the Generations.” The grand marshal for the parade is Phyllis Marose. According to organizers, she was selected for the honor because of her decades of involvement in the community. Marose has owned and operated several businesses in the Lake area including Putt ‘n Stuff Family Fun Center in Osage Beach and Capt. Hooks, now known as JB Hooks in Lake Ozark, and has served as alderman for the city of Osage Beach for several years. In 2013 she was named “Business Person of the Year” by the Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development Council.
Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville said he has high hopes things will run smoothly again this year, in part because Lagina Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Tri-County Lodging Association, is one of the organizers.
“After Lagina stepped up to head the parade committee last year I met with her several times and told her ‘We have to have 13 volunteers because I don’t have enough officers to handle all the intersections and we also need volunteers all along the way to try to reduce the gaps.’ And she made it happen. There’s only so much we can do, but the group she had last year was great,” the chief said. “We didn’t have anyone leaving a business and driving against the parade. She’s handling it again this year so we expect the same great results.”
In previous years, impatient motorists would take advantage of gaps in the parade and try to leave the Strip. It was an even bigger problem when the parade ran the entire length of Bagnell Dam Boulevard. According to Mike Page, a member of the Bagnell Dam Strip Association which hosts the event, the route was shortened around seven years ago.
Chief Launderville said that, as in recent years, parade entries will line up along Route 242 heading toward Bagnell Dam Boulevard then turn right and travel toward the dam.
Entries can compete in three different categories: Business, Civic Organizations, and Youth/Church Groups. Judging will be done differently this year. Judges Mike Koenigsman, Bob Schwartz and Loretta Srch will be at a reviewing stand set up near the School Road intersection. f this year’s parade is anything like last year’s, they’ll have their work cut out for them. Fitzpatrick said more than 50 groups with more than 80 vehicles participated. As in the past, first place winners in each of the three categories will go home with a cash prize of $150. A grand prize of $250 will go to the entry with the best depiction of the theme.
Fitzpatrick said the prizes will be presented at Luby’s Plaza following the parade or winners will be contacted by phone if they choose not to stick around after the parade.
“This year, they can exit across the dam, but those who want to stay can turn on Valley Road and loop back around to the Strip. No vehicles will be allowed to go back up the Strip until the parade is over but people can park in the Heritage Elementary parking lot so kids riding on floats can get picked up by parents or people can walk down to Luby's Plaza,” Fitzpatrick said.
After the parade, everyone is invited to Luby’s Plaza for free cookies, coffee and hot cocoa provided by the BDSA. Little ones should bring their Christmas wish lists to share with Santa who will have a small gift for every child, thanks to the BDSA and his helpers - Mary Von Houten and the crew at Old Time Photo.
Visit lakechristmasparade.com for more information or an entry form.
