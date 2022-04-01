There are several people seeking open seats on the City of Camdenton Board of Aldermen in Wards 1 and 3 in Tuesday's April 5 General Municipal Elections.
The Lake Sun is providing responses to questions asked of candidates seeking office in contested races in the April 5 Municipal Elections. All candidates were asked the same set of questions and the responses are unedited.
Camdenton Ward I Alderman Candidate
Bonnie Black
1. Please provide some background information, e.g. education, work history, civic involvement, family, etc.
I have been a citizen of Camdenton and Ward 1 since I was 18 months old. I live in the house my family moved into when I was 10. I graduated from Camdenton High School, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Southwest Missouri State, a Masters in Curriculum Development and a PhD in Secondary Education from the University of Missouri. I taught and retired from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and returned home to Camdenton. I am a fiber artist and work in weaving and surface design. I am a member of the Lake Fiber Artists and co-chair of the Fiber Festival held the second Saturday in October. I am also a member of Missouri Fiber Artists and have exhibited in many state and national art exhibits.
2. Why are you running for the board of alderman seat?
I currently serve as the alderman for Ward 1 in Camdenton. I want to be able to work for a growing community and continue serving the residents and businesses in Ward 1.
3. What are the immediate challenges facing the City of Camdenton?
There are always issues in a community that needs attention. One challenge is the need for recycling processes for the city. Many individuals in the community are working to recycle and our city does not have the facilities or collection of recycled items. As a member of the Region T Solid Waste Management District Board I am working on ways for Camdenton to incorporate recycling initiatives for the city.
4. Do you think the city is headed in the right direction?
I think that Camdenton is growing in the right direction. The city has supported the development for several new businesses and other new ones will soon call Camdenton home. We work with the Chamber of Commerce in providing community-oriented events and promote revitalization projects to enhance the community.
5. What can be done to encourage business and economic development in Camdenton?
Camdenton is constantly growing. We have seen the addition of new businesses offering a variety of goods and services to the community. The new VA facility will assist the many veterans in our community along with bringing veterans from around the region to Camdenton. An addition to the airport runway, supported by grant funding, has allowed for personal jets to utilize our airport. Another grant will provide for re-surfacing business highway 5 in Camdenton this summer. The addition of sidewalks along Highway 54 has provided a safe surface for pedestrian travel.
6. What can be done to help establish more affordable housing for the service industry workers?
The city works closely with contractors to approve and support initiatives to develop housing for low income families.
7. Please provide any additional information you would like.
As the alderman for Ward 1, I bring knowledge of the history of the community and ways to make improvements for constituents and businesses in Ward 1.
Camdenton Ward I Alderman Candidate
Daniel Ousley
1. Please provide some background information, e.g. education, work history, civic involvement, family, etc.
I have been a Camdenton resident for over 20 years and have owned a small, local business since 1995. I am a Conservative Christian and love my family and local community. I serve on the Camden County Republican Central committee and am also on the board of the Camden County chapter of We the People. I have a heart for our kids and have been an active participant at our Camdenton School Board meetings. I enjoy being a part of our Camdenton community and our small town values.
2. Why are you running for the board of alderman seat?
I am running for the Board of Alderman because I have a desire to serve the people and business owners of Camdenton. I have always been active in our community and believe by working together, Camdenton can thrive and grow. I have always been an advocate for debt free living and financial responsibility and believe I can be an asset when it comes to budgeting city funds and planning for future spending.
3. What are the immediate challenges facing the City of Camdenton?
I think the most important issue Camdenton is currently facing is a lack of affordable housing. I have talked with contractors and others about this problem and much of it is soaring building costs and heavy government intervention in the form of planning and zoning regulations. These restrictions have reduced developer interest in building affordable housing. Many of these regulations should be eliminated to encourage more growth and development.
4. Do you think the city is headed in the right direction?
I believe Camdenton is heading in the right direction. One change I would like to see is more community input and involvement.
5. What can be done to encourage business and economic development in Camdenton?
I would really like to see more industry come into Camdenton. Last year when I heard of the possibility of 100 or more well paying jobs with benefits coming to the old Modine plant, I went and toured it and spoke with the owners on the potential it brought to our community. City government should take the initiative to go and listen to the plans and ideas of potential businesses and encourage what they bring to our area.
6. What can be done to help establish more affordable housing for the service industry workers?
We are growing, and rather quickly. This is great but it has caused a housing crisis and I believe it is imperative that city leadership get together with people in the building community to develop a plan to solve this complex issue.
7. Please provide any additional information you would like.
I look forward to the possibility of working together with city leadership to help Camdenton continue to grow and thrive. I maintain a debt free lifestyle and believe in living within my means and budget. I think our city should run the same way. I believe I can help Camdenton be a better place for our residents and business owners.
Camdenton Ward I Alderman Candidate
Brendan West
1. Please provide some background information, e.g. education, work history, civic involvement, family, etc.
My name is Brendan West. I studied Recreation Management at Bacone College in Muskogee, OK. During my time in Oklahoma, I coached both men’s and women’s collegiate soccer as well as high school men’s soccer. In 2006, I moved to the Lake of the Ozarks when I began working at Tan-Tar-A Resort, now known as Margaritaville. In 2008, my future wife and I purchased our current residence in Camdenton and have lived here ever since. For a brief period from 2010 to 2012, we relocated to Jackson, Mississippi for work, returning to live full time in our Camdenton home in 2012. We have two daughters attending Camdenton R-3 Schools. I am employed with Marine Concepts in Kaiser, MO as the Nationals Sales Director since 2015 and my wife has been employed with ITW EAE, formerly Speedline, in Camdenton since 2017. I currently serve on the Lake of the Ozarks Soccer Association Board of Directors, LCTC Advisory Board and am Chairman of the City of Camdenton’s Parks and Recreation Board.
2. Why are you running for the board of alderman seat?
I am running for City Council because I want to contribute to the continued growth of Camdenton economically as well as making our community known for being the best place to raise your children. I am the proud father of two amazing girls and I want to see Camdenton attract families as well as businesses to make their homes here.
3. What are the immediate challenges facing the City of Camdenton?
One of the challenges that I feel the City of Camdenton is facing is affordable housing and also the lack of awareness for all the amenities offered throughout our city from the variety of local shops and services to the farmers market to recreational offerings. I would like to work with the council to develop avenues for developers to bring more affordable housing options to our city and ways to highlight the offerings of our city to draw in more community members to utilize our offered services.
4. Do you think the city is headed in the right direction?
While I think the current leadership has done a fine job, I also believe there is always room for improvement and that can come from bringing in people with new ideas. I love living in Camdenton. I love the small town feel yet we have access to many amenities that small towns may not have. We have an airport, the lake, and unique businesses. I want others living in this city to discover everything that makes Camdenton a great place to raise a family and also to find the areas for improvement so we can continue making Camdenton the best place to live at the lake.
5. What can be done to encourage business and economic development in Camdenton?
We need to make sure our community knows what businesses we have to offer in Camdenton. By highlighting our businesses to our community members, we can help drive growth to both them and us as a city.
6. What can be done to help establish more affordable housing for the service industry workers?
As mentioned before, I would like to work with our council to develop avenues and incentives to bring more affordable housing to our communities. As a former service industry worker, I am well aware of the lack of affordable housing and after the latest housing boom, this problem has only grown.
7. Please provide any additional information you would like.
Camdenton is the place I choose to live and to raise my family and for this reason, I have a vested interest in making Camdenton the best place to live and work. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions. I would love to talk more with my fellow community members to find out what they believe makes Camdenton great as well as any areas for improvement.
Camdenton Ward 3 Alderman Candidate
Latricia Mayer
1. Please provide some background information, e.g. education, work history, civic involvement, family, etc.
I am a true lake area local who was raised in Versailles, MO. Upon graduation I enlisted in the Unites States Air Force during the Gulf War. I served eight years active duty before transitioning over to military defense contracting where I was a test engineer for fifteen years. My primary focus was radar systems and missiles. My job was based out of Colorado Springs, CO where both of my children were born. After wrapping up my career, I wanted to bring my two kids back here to the lake so that they could finish high school in an area with the same small town principles and values that I was fortunate enough to experience. My daughter graduated Camdenton High School in 2019 and my son in 2021. I worked at Lake Regional for the past two and a half years before accepting a position at Jones Tile where I am currently employed.
2. Why are you running for the board of alderman seat?
I truly believe that my extensive military and work background, coupled with my love of the Lake region, would be beneficial to our community. I am very passionate about my city and would love the opportunity to be directly involved with it's growth and development.
3. What are the immediate challenges facing the City of Camdenton?
One of the main immediate challenges I see facing Camdenton is our infrastructure. Although I find the majority of our growth exciting, the necessary traffic controls have not been implemented. I see this in my day to day commute through town. Additional stop lights/signs, on/off ramps, etc are needed to assist in better facilitating the flow of traffic. The current situation is not only cumbersome, but a concern for safety as well.
I would also like to see more lodging made available in Camdenton. I feel this would better encourage tourism and, in turn, promote the local economy. Camdenton has so much to offer and this would help to provide people a place to stay while enjoying our many attractions.
4. Do you think the city is headed in the right direction?
After being gone for almost 25 years, I was honestly shocked upon returning here to the lake area to witness the incredible growth. The area I had known was now a vastly different scene but the local people remain the same, steadfast in their values and belief systems. The addition of retail, shopping, restaurants, attractions, etc. has been on pace with the growing population in my opinion. However, the rapid growth is not without issues. I have addressed a couple of these issues in my other answers.
5. What can be done to encourage business and economic development in Camdenton?
This is one of the many things that I would confer with my fellow alderman, county commissioners, mayor, and other elected officials to garner ideas from their experience, I would then budget and plan to implement as many of the requested and approved ideas a possible.
6. What can be done to help establish more affordable housing for the service industry workers?
One potential path might include freeing up city owned land for low income housing developments. I would greatly welcome the opportunity to discuss viable options with the County Commissioners. My hope is that fresh new ideas, coupled with proven experience, will lead to solutions that will be in the best interest of everyone.
7. Please provide any additional information you would like.
Thank you.
