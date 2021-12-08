Tuesday, Dec. 7, was the first day of candidate filings for April's Municipal Elections and has some interest in both Lake Ozark and Osage Beach.
Filings close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. Anyone interested in running for any of the open offices can contact the city clerks in each of the communities.
Lake Ozark
Ward 1
Pat Thompson
Thompson is the incumbent
Ward 2
Johnnie Franzeskos
Sherry Jackson
Larry Giampa (to fill one-year term currently held by appointed Bert Westbrook)
Dennis Klautzer is the incumbent
Ward 3
David Ridgely
Vernon Jaycox is the incumbent
Osage Beach
Mayor
John Olivarri
Michael Harmison
Olivarri is the incumbent
Ward 1
Kevin Rucker
Rucker is the incumbent
Ward 2
Phyllis Marose
Marose is the incumbent
Ward 3
Vacant after incumbent Tom Walker resigned
City Collector
Brad Smith
Laurie
Mayor
Allen Kimberling
Kimberling is the incumbent
Ward 1
No filings
Ward 2
John Shephard
Shepard is the incumbent
There were no filings in Camdenton as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.
