Filings close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. for April's Municipal Election.

 Steven White

Tuesday, Dec. 7, was the first day of candidate filings for April's Municipal Elections and has some interest in both Lake Ozark and Osage Beach.

Lake Ozark

Ward 1

Pat Thompson

Thompson is the incumbent

Ward 2

Johnnie Franzeskos

Sherry Jackson

Larry Giampa (to fill one-year term currently held by appointed Bert Westbrook)

Dennis Klautzer is the incumbent

Ward 3

David Ridgely

Vernon Jaycox is the incumbent

Osage Beach

Mayor

John Olivarri

Michael Harmison

Olivarri is the incumbent

Ward 1

Kevin Rucker

Rucker is the incumbent

Ward 2

Phyllis Marose

Marose is the incumbent

Ward 3

Vacant after incumbent Tom Walker resigned

City Collector

Brad Smith

Laurie

Mayor

Allen Kimberling

Kimberling is the incumbent

Ward 1

No filings

Ward 2

John Shephard

Shepard is the incumbent

There were no filings in Camdenton as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.