The City of Camdenton will not be using Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to aid in the development of a proposed housing and retail backed by graduates of Camdenton High School. Instead, a form of revenue sharing will be to help finance the project.
That's the word from City Administrator Jeff Hooker after the board of aldermen May 17 approved a pre-annexation agreement with MO Lake Development for a portion of 2,000 acres of land between Camdenton, Linn Creek, Highway 54 and 5 and the Lake.
“Revenue sharing is not a TIF,” he explained. “The city believes this is a fair and safe way to have economic growth.”
He explained:
When Phase 1 – 603.68 acres -- is complete and businesses begin creating revenue or sales tax money the city will receive 2 percent in taxing revenues. Three-quarters of the 2 percent coming in from the annexed phase will be returned to the developer to pay for the infrastructure of water/sewer and roads. Once those improvements are paid off then the entire 2 percent will remain with the city.
Each phase will be negotiated on the revenue sharing percentages to make sure the city is being fiscally responsible, Hooker said.
“We negotiated for several weeks on this agreement. We did not want to duplicate what other developments have done with 100 percent of all revenues and taxes going to the developer along with the city/county financing the project.”
According to a news release, MO Lake Development hopes to develop housing, create long-term career opportunities and extend the Lake season by offering year-round activities. The team is exploring all options and ideas to create a community that revolves around an active lifestyle for residents and visitors alike.
Planning is also underway for future phases – possible four to six phase -- and MO Lake Development hopes to partnering with others to help develop a vision that benefits the community. The development is based, first and foremost, on the needs of the community, the developers say. Through diligent research, it was determined that housing, roads and other infrastructure development was a priority in Phase 1.
It's estimated the entire project could take as little as 10 years. Hooker said it's his understanding that the developers will announce more details once the property is purchased.
Again according to the news release, the goal is to build an entire community where housing is central but not exclusive. MO Lake Development wants to incorporate a lifestyle that complements the beauty of the Lake surrounding property. They mention that if anybody's investment profile includes making a difference in Missouri, the team is open to collaborate.
Local developers
MO Lake Development, LLC, is led by siblings and Camdenton High School alumni Blake Hodits and Brandi Freese.
“This is truly a unique piece of property,” Hodits said. “Brandi and I grew up near here, and it’s been for sale a long time. The potential is endless for what we can do with over 2,000 acres of forests and farmland, with both highway and lake frontage.”
In addition to Hodits and Freese, the MO Lake Development team is comprised of experts in economic development, facility management, community relations and finance. Over the past few weeks, the group has met with city officials in Linn Creek and Camdenton to make them aware of their plans and to facilitate a public/private partnership. The locally-based group has plans for a mixed-use development on the property. Phase 1 of the project will focus on providing various housing options and include a new hotel.
“We’ve done extensive research,” he said. “There is a real need at the lake for a variety of affordable housing for young people, families and retirees.” “There are so many possibilities,” he said. “Brandi and I live in this community, and we’re passionate about providing ample housing, better and more career opportunities for our young people, and more family-friendly and year-round Lake activities. . We’re exploring all options that will help us create a community that revolves around an active lifestyle for residents and visitors to the area.”
About the developer sand their team
After graduating from Camdenton, the Hodits pursued careers and lives outside of the Lake area, but they remained connected to their Lake roots. Their passion to help build a better lifestyle at the Lake never went away. Now, with the resources to create those opportunities for fellow Lakers just like them, they are developing a community that provides the opportunity for a meaningful lifestyle without having to leave the beautiful Ozarks. They have put together a team of experts and successful, business-minded people who share the mindset of wanting to be part of a new opportunity. MO Lake Development is looking to partner with growth-minded innovators that are passionate about the Lake and the opportunities it has to offer. Their collaborative goal is to strengthen the community through developments and industries that provide additional careers and opportunities. MO Lake Development is looking to develop housing, create long-term career opportunities and extend the lake season by offering year-round activities. The team is exploring all options and ideas to create a community that revolves around an active lifestyle for residents and visitors alike.
The principles
•Blake Hodits – Founder and Lead Investor; Software Architecture, Blockchain Strategy, & Financial Planning
•Brandi Freese – Company Manager; Human Resource Management, Event Planning, & Marketing Strategy
•Steve Dust – Chief Strategic Officer; 40 Years Real Estate Development & Former Director of Missouri Community & Economic Development
•Adam Vanderpool – Director of Operations; Facility Management for Vail Resorts
•Jon Kirtley – Director of Construction; 35 years of Large Real Estate Development at Lake of the Ozarks
