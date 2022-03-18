The economy has been good to the City of Camdenton the last two years, reflecting the overall good health of the Lake area.
Camdenton has seen a surge in development coupled with an increase in sales tax revenue resulting from an influx of people and developers. One example is the increase in traffic – both piston-driven and jet engine aircraft – at the newly expanded Camdenton Lake Regional Memorial Airport.
Airport officials provide a monthly report to the board of aldermen, mayor and city administrator. In January 2022, the airport enjoyed a 400 percent increase from January 2021 in single engine jet visits and a 175 percent increase in in multi-engine jet aircraft. City Administrator Jeff Hooker says that increase in jet aircraft shows more interest in Camdenton and the Lake area by investors and developers, and by individuals who have the wherewithal to own that type of aircraft.
The airport has also seen an increase in single- and multi-engine piston-driven aircraft from the previous year. Single-engine piston aircraft has increased 30 percent from a year ago and multi-engine 60 percent from a year ago.
And, accordingly, the amount of jet fuel sold has increased 126 percent from the previous year and total fuel sold has jumped 98 percent from January 2021.
The $17 million airport expansion, which began 12 years ago with land acquisition and design, was funded mostly through state and federal aviation and transportation funds on a 90-10 cost share, with the city picking up the 10 percent. Construction of the 1000-foot runway extension began in 2019 and was completed last year, providing a runway length of 5,001 feet – long enough to accommodate large aircraft, including the possibility of commercial traffic.
Hooker said the Lake Regional Memorial Airport is the most convenient of the three airports in the Lake area since Camdenton is at the apex of Highway 5 and Highway 54, thus giving visitors easy access to both sides of the Lake.
Next on the docket is a 5,000-foot taxiway parallel to the newly extended runway for convenience and safety. That project is slated to start this month with completion by summer.
“Our airport is a boost to our economy and a boost to our city,” Hooker offered.
Mayor John McNabb concurred, added that if the city doesn’t have features that developers and visitors want, they don’t have opportunity. People are learning about the airport, the services it offers, and the services and amenities Camdenton has to offer.
The city has seen a significant influx of people in the last two years as word spread that Camdenton, the Lake area and the rest of the state were virtually open for business as metropolitan areas and some states maintained strict COVID-19-related protocols. People and developers have discovered that Camdenton and the Lake area have lower taxes and a lower cost of living, and good schools.
The result is a surge in sales tax revenue. Camdenton reported a 15 percent in sales tax in 2021 and a 9 percent increase in 2020.
Development
Two examples of how Camdenton is benefitting from an improved economy and a shift in business philosophy are the just-opened Kwik Kar car wash on Highway 54 north of the square and the Veterans Center south of the square on Highway 54.
“We're starting to see things in Camdenton that we haven't seen in years,” Mayor McNabb said. “It's a change in mindset: Let's think of reasons we can do it, not why we can't do it. We want to be business friendly and go after new businesses.”
That attitude is paying off. A new Culver's restaurant is on the docket on a three-acre plot behind Kwik Kar, along with Shortleaf Brewing Brewery, Ozark Cookie Company and Dominos Pizza are coming to Camdenton. With business expansions comes the need for more employees and housing for those service workers.
Hooker said investors are considering a 160-unit apartment in the community; builders are looking at more spec homes as well.
Not so many years ago, many businesses closed for the winter. That is changing now as mostly waterfront venues close for the cold weather, and as more and more local residents and visitors discover that Camdenton and the Lake area are becoming a year-round economic Mecca.
As evidence that the future looks bright, Hooker notes that Camdenton has seen a 29 percent increase in revenue from the 2018/2019 budget year.
