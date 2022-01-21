Camdenton Community School District’s Horizon Educational Center has a new program that could help improve the future of CSD students.
The board of education recently approved a Memorandum of Understanding which adds the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program to the Horizon curriculum. Its mission is to help students reach their full potential by graduating from high school and being successful at whatever careers they choose after graduation.
Allen Schwantes, Horizon administrator, told the board that JAG falls in line with Horizon’s mission which is to inspire students to reach their highest potential and empower them to become lifelong learners while earning their high school diplomas.
“JAG serves kids who face barriers at home,” Schwantes said.
There are 143 Camdenton School District students in Horizons and of that number 120 have challenges at home, he said. That could include living with grandparents, living on their own, living in poverty, etc. Fifteen of the 120 live on their own and 14 live with parents but on a poverty level.
“For a variety of barriers, these kids don’t reach their potential,” Schwantes explained. “We’re trying to break down those barriers and help them become employable.”
Paul Kincaid, executive director of JAG in Missouri, said “a lot of students have a narrow view of what careers are so we try to guide them.”
Forty percent of JAG students go on to post-secondary training of some type, 50 enter the workforce directly or the military, and about 5 percent go on to college.
The overarching purpose of the JAG-Missouri program is to provide participants with classroom and work-based learning experiences that result in a quality job, leading to a fulfilling career after graduation, according to its website.
JAG-Missouri provides an effective “Future Ready” strategy to strengthen education systems by serving youth needing additional assistance in completing a secondary education, pursuing post-secondary education or training, and/or entering the workforce in a quality job leading to a career.
According to the website, JAG-Missouri has proven to be a cost-effective and successful program by increasing:
•Graduation Rates
•Academic Performance
•Attendance
•Job Placement
•Continued Education/Training
JAG-Missouri operates 26 programs in 22 schools, serving a diverse population of students across the state.
Schwantes told the board he hopes to have the program, which will require an additional Horizon staff member, in place by next fall. He said Hillcrest Alternative School at Lebanon Community School District is “neck deep in the program, and it’s running great.”
Camdenton Supt. Dr. Tim Hadfield said he is well aware of the program and is comfortable with adding JAG to the Horizon curriculum.
