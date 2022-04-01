Camdenton School Central Office Staff retirees

Retiring Camdenton School District Central Office Administrators Honored for 85 years of Combined Service
Dr. Tim Hadfield, superintendent (29 years of service), Dr. Julie Dill, assistant superintendent (31 years of service), and Dr. Ryan Neal, assistant superintendent (25 years of service) of the Camdenton R-III School District, were recently honored by the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA).
In recognition of their service to education and participation in the professional organization, MASA presented each with an Honorary Life Membership in the association.
Dill was also recognized for her service of 25 years in school leadership including four years as a superintendent. This special recognition of her dedication to education was made during the awards banquet at the MASA Spring Conference on March 23 at The Lodge of Four Seasons in the Village of Four Seasons.
