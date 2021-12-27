Kenneth H. Mustain, 57, of Camdenton, died Dec. 25 from injuries sustained in an ATV accident about 1:50 p.m. Dec. 24 on Greenview Drive near Hermit Holler in Camden County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mustain was driving a 2003 Polaris Scramble when the ATV traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and he was ejected. He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Camden County EMS. He was transferred to University Hospital in Columbia where he was pronounced dead at 1:08 p.m. Dec. 25.
This was the fourth fatality for Troop F of the MSHP in December and the 77th fatality in 2021.
