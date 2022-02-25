The Camdenton Area and Lake Area Chambers of Commerce and Lake TV will be hosting two “Meet the Candidate” forums in March focusing on candidates in contested races in the municipal elections in Camdenton, Lake Ozark, and Osage Beach, as well as the Camdenton R3 and School of the Osage Board.

The forums will take place as follows:

Monday, March 21

City of Camdenton Wards 1 and III Board of Aldermen

4:30 - 5 p.m.

Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce

739 W. Highway 54, Camdenton

 

Monday, March 21

City of Osage Beach Mayor

5:15 - 5:45 p.m.

Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce

739 W. Highway 54, Camdenton

Monday, March 21

Camdenton School Board of Education  

6:15 - 7:15 p.m.

Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce

739 W. Highway 54, Camdenton

Thursday, March 24

City of Lake Ozark  

4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Willmore Lodge /Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

1 Willmore Lane, Lake Ozark

Thursday, March 24 

School of the Osage School Board of Education

6 - 7 p.m.

Willmore Lodge /Lake Area Chamber of Commerce

The forums will not be open to the public. Internet service and video rights are dedicated strictly to Lake TV to ensure successful broadcasting.

The Chamber will be seeking questions from the community and has created a flyer available at https://tinyurl.com/LakeForum to submit questions.