The Camdenton Area and Lake Area Chambers of Commerce and Lake TV will be hosting two “Meet the Candidate” forums in March focusing on candidates in contested races in the municipal elections in Camdenton, Lake Ozark, and Osage Beach, as well as the Camdenton R3 and School of the Osage Board.
The forums will take place as follows:
Monday, March 21
City of Camdenton Wards 1 and III Board of Aldermen
4:30 - 5 p.m.
Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce
739 W. Highway 54, Camdenton
Monday, March 21
City of Osage Beach Mayor
5:15 - 5:45 p.m.
Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce
739 W. Highway 54, Camdenton
Monday, March 21
Camdenton School Board of Education
6:15 - 7:15 p.m.
Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce
739 W. Highway 54, Camdenton
Thursday, March 24
City of Lake Ozark
4:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Willmore Lodge /Lake Area Chamber of Commerce
1 Willmore Lane, Lake Ozark
Thursday, March 24
School of the Osage School Board of Education
6 - 7 p.m.
Willmore Lodge /Lake Area Chamber of Commerce
The forums will not be open to the public. Internet service and video rights are dedicated strictly to Lake TV to ensure successful broadcasting.
The Chamber will be seeking questions from the community and has created a flyer available at https://tinyurl.com/LakeForum to submit questions.
