A Camdenton Board of Education decision Nov. 20 during Executive Session opened the door for the board to hire former administrator Dr. Sean Kirksey as the school district's new superintendent.
The board voted 4-2 with one abstention to modify a Sept. 4, 2013, Separation Agreement between the school district and Kirksey by removing Clause 5 of the original agreement that states “Administrator agrees that he will not apply for nor accept employment with the district at any future time.”
Voting to modify the agreement were Gail Griswold, Troy Risner, Callie Henze and Brian Butts. Voting against were Eric Walters and Nancy Masterson. Courtney Hulett abstained.
Less than three weeks later, the board voted 4-3 to offer Kirksey the position of superintendent effective July 1, 2022, to fill the position after the retirement of current Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield.
Voting to hire Kirksey were Risner, Henze, Griswold and Butts. Voting against were Walters, Masterson and Hulett.
Kirksey, former Camdenton Middle School principal, resigned and signed a Separation Agreement Sept. 4, 2013, after a lengthy hearing during which charges against Kirksey were heard and witnesses testified. The Camdenton R-III administration had charged Kirksey with three counts of cheating including splitting up the seventh grade communication arts MAP exam into two days when it was supposed to be given in one sitting, leaving testing students with untrained proctors and Kirksey not exemplifying leadership in his role as CMS principal.
As a result of his resignation, a Separation Agreement was drafted that, among other things, said Kirksey agreed that he would not apply nor accept employment with the district at any future time.
After the announcement was made last Thursday, social media erupted with dozens of divisive comments reflecting on the community's division surrounding the 2013 cheating allegations and his resignation.
'The best choice'
Board President Gail Griswold sent an email to faculty and staff last week making the announcement.
“After an extensive interview process with many qualified candidates, it was clear that Dr. Kirksey was the best choice. His enthusiasm and vision for the direction of our district and love for the people of this community made him the perfect fit. Dr. Kirksey brings 28 years of experience in education to the table as a teacher, coach and administrator who has proudly mentored hundreds of kids both in school and through involvement with his church.”
Dr. Kirksey received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Missouri Baptist University. He and his wife, Jill, have four children.
“I am a Laker through and through,” Kirksey said. “I have always bled purple and gold. I am so excited to be coming home to work with so many amazing and talented people.”
Griswold has said that 16 candidates applied for the superintendent position and the selection committee narrowed that to eight before selecting Kirksey. She said details of the agreement were still being finalized and would be executed at the board of education meeting meeting Monday, Dec. 13.
Dr. Kirksey most recently has been High School Principal at California, Mo.
