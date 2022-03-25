Camdenton School District has announced the hiring of several new staff members this week. They are:
Assistant High School Principal
The Camdenton R-III School District is pleased to formally announce the appointment of Tyler Knight as Assistant Principal of Camdenton High School for the 2022-2023 academic term.
Knight is currently Assistant Principal at Camdenton Middle School. Knight came to Camdenton in 2011 as a physical education teacher. He also served the district as a Middle School football and basketball coach as well as an assistant varsity baseball coach.Knight began his administrative career at Dogwood Elementary in 2017 when he was appointed Assistant Principal. Prior to coming to Camdenton, Knight taught and coached in the Gainesville R-5 School District for one year.
He received his Bachelor's degree from the College of the Ozarks and received his Master's degree in School Administration from Lindenwood University. He received his Specialist's degree in School Administration from William Woods.
Knight is currently pursuing a Doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from William Woods University.
Knight was selected by an interview team comprised of educators from Camdenton High School as well as administrators.
Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations
Camdenton R-III School District announces the hiring of Dr. Mark Piper as the Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations.
Dr. Piper has been an educator for 22 years. He has spent the last 18 years with the Hartville School District serving nine years as an Elementary School Principal and nine years as the Superintendent of Schools. He earned a Master’s Degree from William Woods University, a Specialist’s Degree from Southwest Baptist University, and his Doctorate Degree from Lindenwood University.
Dr. Piper has developed a high level of expertise with regard to school finance and has demonstrated the ability to successfully manage the financial operations of his current school district. In addition to his experience and school finance expertise, Dr. Piper is a leader of the highest integrity and character. His references described him as a dedicated and effective leader who is extremely trustworthy and honest. He was also described as a tireless advocate for students and the consummate servant leader.
Dr. Piper, as the Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations, will be responsible for all financial and operational functions of the school district. Given his successful experience with school finance, the Board believes Dr. Piper will be an outstanding addition to the leadership team.
He and his wife, Dana, have raised three sons, two granddaughters and a grandson.
Director of Instructional Technology
Camdenton R-III School District announces the appointment of Sheena Self as the HS Library Media Specialist and Director of Instructional Technology.
Self currently serves as the Director of Technology. In transitioning back to the high school, she will serve her building and fulfill her LMS responsibilities as expected. Additional time will be spent as the director of instructional technology. In this extra duty role, she will be responsible for working with the director of technology and other district stakeholders to promote and support safe, effective, and efficient use of technology for teaching and learning.
Self received her Bachelor’s degree in English Education from Southwest Baptist University. She completed her Master’s in Library Science & Information Services from the University of Central Missouri. Later this year, she will graduate with her Specialist’s degree in Educational Technology from the University of Central Missouri. In addition, she holds certificates from the International Society for Technology in Education, Google for Education, and the Canvas Learning Management system.
Self and her husband, Jake, have been married for 17 years and have three children who are all Lakers. Since her hiring in 2005, she has served in several roles for Camdenton R-III Schools including eighth grade communication arts teacher, middle school library media specialist, high school library media specialist, instructional technology coordinator, library media coordinator, and other various leadership positions.
Director of Student Services
Camdenton R-III School District announces the hiring of Julie Bird as the Director of Student Services.
Bird has been an educator for 16 years. She has been the Director of Special Programs with the Moniteau County R-I School District for the last eight years. Bird has expertise and successful experience leading in the areas of Special Education, Early Childhood Special Education, Pre-K programs, Federal Programs (Title I.A, Title II.A, Title III, and Title IV.A), Gifted, Homeless, 504, Homebound, and Foster Care. She has also served as the District Compliance Officer. In addition to her successful administrative experience, Bird has experience serving as a Special Education Process Coordinator, an Elementary Special Education Teacher, a High School Special Education Teacher, and sixth Grade Regular Education Teacher.
Bird earned her undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and Special Education from the University of Central Missouri and a Master's degree in Special Education Administration, Elementary Administration, and Secondary Administration from William Woods University. Bird is married to Ryan, a teacher and coach. They have three children, Brantly, 5, Annabelle, 3, and Mick, 3 months.
Bird is an extremely effective leader. She is a tireless advocate for students and an excellent supporter of teachers.
Director of Technology
Camdenton R-III School District announces the appointment of Adam Johns as the Director of Technology.
Johns currently serves as a systems/network engineer for the district. As the director of technology, Johns will be responsible for the digital safety and security of staff and students while supplying the infrastructure and technology necessary for successful administrative and educational operations of the district.
Johns received his Bachelor’s in Computer Information Systems from Missouri State University. He then joined the Army where he served three and a half years with one tour in Afghanistan. Afterwards, he completed a Master’s in Education from Kaplan University and became certified to teach Mathematics 5-12. Most recently he has acquired his COMPTIA Security+ certification and started his Doctoral program in Technology Management with a specialty in Cybersecurity from Northcentral University.
Johns and his wife, Jackie, have been married nearly 10 years and have one son, Ethan, who is a proud
student at Osage Beach Elementary. Since his hiring in 2014, he has served in several roles for Camdenton R-III School District including technician, teaching technician, robotics coach (FLL and FTC), Systems Administrator, and CCEA President.
Middle School Principal
Camdenton R-III School District announces the hiring of Jason Ingold as the Camdenton Middle School principal for 2022-2023.
Ingold and his wife, Rachael, have been married for 19 years. They met at Southwest Baptist University where they both attended college. Rachael is a Camdenton graduate and her parents still live in the community. They have three boys: Brody is a freshman, Colton in seventh grade, and Archer in sixth grade.
Ingold began his teaching career at Fair Play where he taught PE and coached for three years. Their family moved to Camdenton in 2007 where he taught PE/Health at Oak Ridge for six years. In 2013, he moved to Camdenton Middle School to teach PE. He also coached soccer and basketball at Camdenton during those nine years. In 2016, their family moved to Bolivar as he assumed the position of middle school assistant principal. This year, he moved into the role of district athletic director at Bolivar.
Their family is excited to move back to Camdenton this summer. They love the community and are looking forward to getting back into the Camdenton school district. Coming back to a familiar place where they have many friends is very comforting. Ingold is excited to begin a new journey at Camdenton Middle School as principal. The middle school and its staff hold a special place in his heart. He is looking forward to working with the students and alongside such an amazing staff.
Dogwood Elementary Principal
Camdenton R-III School District announces the hiring of Angelina Rogers as the new Dogwood Elementary principal for 2022-2023.
Rogers began her teaching career 23 years ago in first grade at Dogwood and is excited to be returning to the Dogwood Elementary family. Her teaching experience also includes the pre-school, third grade, fourth grade and special education classrooms. She has been the assistant principal for Hawthorn Elementary for the past six years and brings with her a wealth of knowledge in the areas of literacy, mathematics, special education, gifted and behavioral support strategies.
Rogers received her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Kansas State University with an area of concentration in special education. She holds her Master’s and Specialist degrees in School Administration from William Woods University and brings additional graduate work in the areas of gifted education and literacy from various institutions.
Rogers and her husband, a K-12 Laker graduate himself, have four children who have all attended or are currently attending Camdenton R-III School District. She is excited to be returning to Dogwood Elementary.
Hawthorne Assistant Principal
Camdenton R-III School District announces the hiring of MrsStacy Armstrong as the Hawthorn Elementary Assistant Principal.
Armstrong started her career in education teaching second grade in Lebanon at Maplecrest Elementary. She then taught second and third grade at Osage Beach Elementary for 11 years (2008-2019). She was an Administrative Intern at Lawson Elementary in Jefferson City for one year (2019-2020). For the last two years, Armstrong has been an Assistant Principal at Maplecrest Elementary in Lebanon.
She and her husband, Josh, have been married for 14 years. They have four children, two boys and two girls. Jace in seventh grade at CMS, Paxon is in fifth grade at Oak Ridge Intermediate, Prezley is in second grade and currently commutes with Armstrong to Lebanon every day, and Bea attends kindergarten at OBE. They enjoy living life on their 50-acre farm in Linn Creek.They have welcomed many new calves this year and enjoy growing their garden.
Armstrong says her goal has always been to return to Camdenton, and she feels very blessed to be able to enter back into the district that gave so much to her as a classroom teacher over the years. She is thrilled to be back in the same district as her children, and to give back to the staff and community here.
