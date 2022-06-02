Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms said he’s come under fire lately from those claiming he’s not sticking to the promises he made while campaigning last year for the Law Enforcement Sales Tax (LEST). However, he said with the exception of hiring, he has accomplished exactly what he promised – and more. And he has done it with much less money than was anticipated.
“We have two LESTs in Camden County. The first one – a ¼-cent tax – was passed years ago to build this building (the justice center) and it’s shared by me, the judges, the prosecutors, and juvenile justice. That LEST #1 sales tax has brought in more than $987,000 already this year, which is up over the same time last year. Now – let’s look at LEST #2 which was passed last November – and these numbers are from the Missouri Department of Revenue and the country treasurer’s office. We’ve taken in only $505,228 – about half of the other tax,” he said.
Anne Marie Moy, the director of Strategy and Communications with the Missouri Department of Revenue, said the difference in the two taxes imposed in Camden County is caused by the Department processing older returns during the distribution period.
“For example, we may not receive a November 2021 return for a certain taxpayer until March of 2022. When we process that return in March, it would add to the distribution issued to the county in April. Because the taxpayer had not also been required to impose the LEST #2 in November, the distribution to the county for that specific return would only include collections from LEST #1. We have amended returns, late returns, or returns that are difficult to process each month. Therefore, it is likely that the distributions will never be exactly the same amount, but they should continue to get closer as time passes,” she explained.
Sheriff Helms said because of that method of distribution, his office has received only half the money they anticipated having by this time.
“Nobody is hiding it. Nobody is stealing it. Nobody is spending it foolishly. It just hasn’t come in yet. Will it come in? Yes and we can start spending some of it now - we can ‘borrow’ against future income - we’re just waiting until it comes in before we commit all of it,” he said.
In the meantime, the delay hasn’t stopped him from giving the raises promised. His office was given more than a quarter-million dollars from the Camden County Commission last September to increase salaries of all employees by $4.50 per hour. He said that increased patrol deputies to $42,042 – the amount promised during the campaign. This year they adjusted the salaries of those already making more than $42,000 and he gave raises to the command staff. “And I talked to Jimmy Laughlin county auditor) today and we both agree, if the money that comes in for May is over the $200,000 mark, with the approval of the commission, we will probably give another small raise,” he said.
The sheriff said he’s also hiring additional deputies, as promised. He recently hired one deputy primarily for court security but he will be utilized wherever he’s needed, including working patrol; he hired a former state trooper to primarily serve papers, but he can also work the road; he hired one deputy to serve as the county’s public information officer, but he is also working the road; and he just hired another deputy that will be assigned strictly to the road. He also hired two investigators. “I allocated 10 slots this year. We’re at six. We’ll hire the other four as they come in but I have to have applicants.”
He said he has several people working on recruiting and hiring – even reaching out to experienced law enforcement officers and to several law enforcement training academies. “Our office hosts a law enforcement academy offered through the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association and we hire about 80 percent of the graduates. In the past, we’d average 14 to 20 applicants – sometimes we’d have as many as 35. This year we had seven,” Sheriff Helms said, adding that he may waive the requirement to live in Camden County, in part because of the shortage of affordable housing. “Allowing deputies to live up to 20 miles from the county line wouldn’t greatly increase their response time in an emergency but could allow them to find a less expensive place to live.”
He also refuted the accusation that he’s spending the LEST #2 money foolishly on “toys.”
“I’m not sure what they consider ‘toys.’ Jimmy and I sat down and figured up how much it was going to cost to equip the deputies and equip the cars that we had planned to buy. The $42,000 for a car is simple, but we have to spend another $12,000 to $14,000 for radios and equipment that have to go on those vehicles. We also figured up the cost of body armor, which is around $700 to $800, the cost of tasers which are $1,000 each, the cost of the weapons they have to carry – and the leather and the uniforms. It’s not cheap and I don’t consider any of those items to be toys,” Sheriff Helms said.
The six vehicles that just arrived were ordered in the spring of 2021 but they were purchased out of last year’s budget. Five went to the road. After being told the six vehicles he ordered at the beginning of 2022 might not be delivered until November and possibly not until 2023, they searched and found a car dealership in Kentucky that had 40 SUVs. He purchased three – two for the transport division, “and the money didn’t come out of the budget. It came out of the commissary fund. The problem is their state bid price was about $2,000 higher because it’s now become a supply and demand issue,” he said, adding that they sell the vehicles that are taken out of service and use that money to put toward the purchase of new vehicles. “I look for every way to save money. People ask, ‘Where are the taxes?’ There’s nothing wrong with that – it’s something they should know. It’s the comments. ‘They’re corrupt. They’re spending it on toys. They’re doing everything wrong.’ Excuse me. I’m not. I have done everything I possibly can for my people and I will continue to do that.”
