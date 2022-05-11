The Camden County Commission voted recently to refinance the sewer bonds for Normac, Sunny slope and Camelot sewer districts.
The move will save both the county and residents of those districts money.
According to a news release issued May 5, Charlie Zitnick, a representative of D.A. Davidson, a public finance and wealth management fir, Camden County has made “unprecedented” progress in its financial strength since 2015. He termed the the successful management of the sewer districts from their inception until the present as “an American success story.”
Zitnick was part of a team that put together the bond issue for Camden county in 2017 to repair the roof of the County Justice Building. During the meeting of Sept. 25, 2017, Zitnick said he was shocked to find that Camden County had achieved a lower interest rate than had first been proposed. Part of the reason came to light about a year later when Standard and Poors contacted Camden County to inform them that the county's credit rating had been raised from AA- to AA. Additional, those bonds sold out in a matter of hour. The higher credit rating means the county saves tens of thousands of dollars every year in interest.
During the April 26 Commission meeting Zitnick praised the performance of the County Commission, saying that Camden County's financial strength has only increased further since 2017 and is in the top 10 percent of Missouri counties. Further, he said the county should apply to have its credit rating raised again, this time from AA to AA+. He felt the request would easily be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.