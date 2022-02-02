The City of Camdenton is right in step with the rest of the incorporated Lake communities when it comes to the value of construction in 2021.
Construction values for the city last year totaled $9.42 million which is three times what was reported in 2020. That also translates into more permit fees for the city.
Building Official Mike Wackerman said the building boom can be tied to the influx of new residents which was driven, in part, by the publicity the Lake has had statewide and nationally about how this part of the state has handled the fear of COVID.
He's optimistic the trend will continue. So far in January, there have been multiple permits filed but for smaller amounts. He says the current administration and board of aldermen work well together with a similar vision for the Camdenton community.
Construction value for 2021 was $9.420,796 compared to $3,280,662 for 2020 – an increase of 187.16 percent increase.
Permits
There were a total of 116 permits issued in 2021 for an average per permit value of $81,213. In 2020, there were 108 permits for an average permit value of $30,376.
The amount received in permit fees for the city was $37,811 for 2021 compared to $21,115 in 2020 – a 79 percent increase.
The best month in 2021 for permits was August with $5.919 million in estimated construction value, which generated $21,616 in permit fees.
