A second attempt to become recognized for having the World’s Largest Boat Parade will take place this summer at Lake of the Ozarks. After making a few adjustments and having more time to promote the event, organizers are confident that the record can be broken this year.
Boaters are encouraged to register to enter the parade set for June 11 at 11 a.m. This year the parade will move to the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake where it will be easier to maintain a no wake/idle speed for the duration of the parade.
“This event will bring national exposure to our great outdoor destination and we feel it is just a perfect fit for our incredible boating community for the Lake to hold this title,” Lagina Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Tri-County Lodging Association, said. “The Lake still holds the title for the Best Recreational Lake in the Nation and this wouldn't just be a point of pride for the Lake of the Ozarks. This goes beyond the Lake and even beyond Missouri. We could bring the world record to the United States.”
Last year’s parade at Lake of the Ozarks drew more than 600 registered boats. An adjudicator with the Guinness Book of World Records traveled to the Lake area to oversee the history-making attempt. The current Largest Boat Parade world record is held by Malaysia with 1,180 boats which was made in 2014.
At Lake of the Ozarks, the 2021 boat parade was set up for several reasons, Fitzpatrick said. The biggest reason was as a fundraiser to host the Bicentennial fireworks displays held in August at Lake of the Ozarks to commemorate Missouri’s 200th Birthday and Bagnell Dam’s 90th Birthday. A group of volunteers organized a number of Best Dam Birthday Bash events held at the Lake spanning several months.
“After we got through the paperwork with Guinness World Records we only had about three weeks to promote the (boat parade),” Fitzpatrick said. “This year we are way ahead of the curve. We also learned a lot last year in the process, as happens with any first-time event. There’s no better place to break this record and bring it home to the U.S. and Lake of the Ozarks. There’s a lot of buzz and excitement about the parade and upcoming boating season.”
Registration is open and cost is $20 per vessel. Go to www.funlake.com/events/boat-parade to register. Each registrant will receive a flag that must be displayed on their boat during the parade. More information about setup and official rules are available online.
Any proceeds, after expense are paid, will go to benefit the Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council. The Water Safety Council will be providing 12 safety boats during the event.
Mortgage Headquarters is the Grand Marshall/sponsor again this year. Other sponsors are needed and can contact Lagina Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Tri-County Lodging Association, at 573-348-0111.
The Tri-County Lodging Association, Lake of the Ozarks CVB, Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council, and the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce are sponsors. Committee members from Lake TV, Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments, City of Lake Ozark, City of Osage Beach, Ozarks Amphitheater, Lindyspring, Backstage Biz, The Beam Lighthouse, Woods Supermarket, Bob’s Nowake Zone, and Bob Schwartz Marketing are all a part of coordinating the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.