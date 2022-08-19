Blessing Bags from Community for Christ

Volunteers who helped put together the blessing bags are, from left: Rayna Powell, Chance McMullin (Rev.), Norma Johnson, Helen Robinson, Karen Mellody (director), Suzie Gazaway, Marilyn Rothove, Cindy Peterson and Florence Holmes.

Jordyn Wilson photo

 jordynrwilson

Community for Christ in Sunrise Beach hopes to spread some extra cheer during difficult times with gifted “blessing bags.”

Community for Christ is a community outreach center and thrift store on Highway 5. Established in 1996, the center’s goal is to provide spiritual and physical assistance to those in need.