Blessing Bags from Community for Christ

Community for Christ in Sunrise Beach hopes to spread some extra cheer during difficult times with gifted “blessing bags.”
Community for Christ is a community outreach center and thrift store on Highway 5. Established in 1996, the center’s goal is to provide spiritual and physical assistance to those in need.
The group, consisting of a volunteer staff and one paid director, put together 100 gift bags – 50 for seniors and 50 for young families – that will be handed out to people that come into the thrift store and food bank.
Items in the senior blessing bags include: Forever postal stamps, Big-Print Word Find, candy, soap, lotion, pen, first aid kit, church information and a letter from the pastor.
The young family blessing bags include: baby wipes, shampoo, toothbrush, coloring book, first aid kit, trail mix or gummy snacks, church information and a letter from the pastor.
The bags will also be blessed by the congregation.
Director Karen Mellody emphasized that funding is made up of some grants but no government funding. Thrift store revenue contributes to supporting community members in need whether it goes toward helping pay for water, electric, or propane bills. It also helps purchase food bank items that are available to the community.
The center also recently raffled off gift cards to raise money for items.
Member Helen Robinson says she hopes the bags serve as a nice surprise to those coming into the center for assistance.
“When they come in, they aren’t expecting to leave with extra goodies,” she said.
The center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Donations can be brought to the thrift store and food bank during those hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.