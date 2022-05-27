Big changes at Gators

If it wasn’t for the sign out front, those heading to the Shady Gators entertainment complex this weekend might not be able to find the place. That’s because the entrance to the complex has completely changed.
Over the winter, the rental houses on the right side of Sweet William were torn down, Sweet William was vacated by the Horseshoe Bend Special Road District and removed, and a new entrance and parking lot were built in their place.
Andy Prewitt, vice president of Prewitt Enterprises, said although they started early in the year in hopes of having the project completed by Memorial Day weekend, the constant rain kept them from accomplishing that.
“We opened last weekend with a rolled, pressed gravel parking lot. Then we started paving Monday and we got the curbs in and about 80 percent of the blacktop down. Judging by the weather forecast, that’s probably the way it’s going to have to stay for the weekend,” he said. “If the weather cooperates, we might be able to get the lot striped but until that happens, we’ll have a couple people in the parking lot directing the traffic.”
Prewitt said the lot will hold more than 200 vehicles when it’s finished, “and that will take care of the walker problem we’ve been fighting for years.”
Previously, parking at the venue was limited to a 50-space lot directly across from Shady Gators so when it filled up, patrons drove as close as possible to Gators, then they parked along the street – sometimes blocking the flow of traffic – they parked in lots belonging to other businesses and sometimes they even parked in the front yards of neighboring homes. To alleviate the problem, in 2014 Gary Prewitt built a 100-space parking lot near the corner of Bittersweet and Anemone and ran shuttles between the off-site lot and Gators. However, many customers chose not to wait for the shuttles. Because there are no sidewalks in that area, they walked in the street and, according to neighbors, several people were nearly hit.
The process to build the on-site lot began in 2019 when Gary Prewitt requested rezoning for the rental house lots from R-1 Residential to B-1 Low Impact Commercial. The rezoning was supported by Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms as well as several neighbors and eventually made its way through the process to approval.
“I think we’ll still have to run the shuttle for big events but we quadrupled – no, we actually quintupled – our on-site parking so I think we’ll be able to handle the regular weekend crowds on site,” Andy Prewitt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.