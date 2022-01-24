Lake Lifestyles magazine’s 2022 Best of the Lake online poll is now open. This readers poll allows you to nominate your favorite businesses, services, events, people and entertainment at Lake of the Ozarks. To access the survey click here: https://lakenews.secondstreetapp.com/2022-Best-of-the-Lake
Voting will be done in two stages. The nomination phase is currently open. Readers can nominate their favorites in a variety of categories. You can nominate one time per day. If you nominate in more than 25 categories, you will be entered in a sweepstakes for a chance to win $100. Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 7. The top businesses in each category with the most nominations will move on to the final voting round.
The final voting round will determine the winners and will take place from Feb. 14-28. The business/person who receives the most number of votes wins. All winners will be notified shortly after the survey closes. First and second place winners will be listed in the May/June issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine. A party will be held to recognize the winners in May. Check back for more details and follow Lake Lifestyles magazine on Facebook.
To nominate, visit the survey online, choose a category, make your nomination, and register by filling in the required information.
For questions about the survey, email charis.lakesun@gmail.com. For questions about advertising, email candace.lakesun@gmail.com.
FAQ’s
1. How are the winners chosen?
By the readers! You are allowed to vote once a day. The survey winners are not determined by staff. We want you to decide who deserves to be called Best of the Lake.
2. How does the process work?
During the nomination process, fill in the business you want recognized in each category. Come back daily to nominate. (Note, the nomination process will not list out businesses to choose from within the survey - it is a “blind” nomination). The top 5 businesses that get the most nominations in each category will advance to the final round. Those businesses will be listed on the survey. The top two vote-getters within each category in the final round will be recognized.
3. I’m having trouble registering.
With each new ballot setup/year, the user will have to fill in the registration form. Once they do that, they will not have to fill out the full form again. If they come back to nominate and vote once a day, they will just need their email address. Note, a new registration form will have to be filled out in the final round of voting ballot.
There will be times that users will get a prompt that they are "sent a email with login link" and will need this email to proceed to voting on additional days. This happens if the user tries to vote from their desktop one day, then their phone another, or if they don’t allow cookies on their browser. Sometimes the users don't see the email or it goes to spam.
4. What do the winners receive?
Recognition in the winner’s list published in the May/June issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine. A party to honor the winners will be held in early May. Packages will be available for advertising recognition as a winner or finalist within each category with plaques/certificates and window decals. For additional questions, email candace.lakesun@gmail.com.
5. I’d like to add a category/question.
It’s probably too late to get it into the survey for this year, but we always welcome feedback. Please email us if you see any corrections that need to be made to this year’s survey or have suggestions for 2023. Email charis.lakesun@gmail.com.
