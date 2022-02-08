The nomination process for the Lake Lifestyles magazine’s 2022 Best of the Lake online poll is now closed. Results are being tallied this week and the final survey is expected to be open on Feb. 14.
This readers poll allows you to vote for your favorite businesses, services, events, people and entertainment at Lake of the Ozarks.
Voting is done in two stages. The nomination phase was offered over a two-week period where readers were able to nominate their favorites in more than 130 categories. The top five businesses in each category with the most nominations will move on to the final voting round which will be held Feb. 14-28. The business/person who receives the most number of votes wins.
You can vote once per day. If you vote in more than 25 categories, you will be entered in a sweepstakes for a chance to win $100. All winners will be notified shortly after the survey closes. First and second place winners will be listed in the May/June issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine. A party will be held to recognize the winners in May. Check back for more details and follow Lake Lifestyles magazine on Facebook.
For questions about the survey, email charis.lakesun@gmail.com. For questions about advertising, email candace.lakesun@gmail.com.
