Final voting in Lake Lifestyles magazine’s 2022 Best of the Lake online poll is now open. This readers poll allows you to vote for your favorite businesses, services, events, people and entertainment at Lake of the Ozarks.
Voting for Best of the Lake is done in two stages. The nomination phase was offered over a two-week period where readers were able to nominate their favorites in a variety of categories. The top five businesses in each category with the most nominations have moved onto the final voting round which will take place through Feb. 28. The business/person who receives the most number of votes in each category wins. Click here to vote: https://lakenews.secondstreetapp.com/2022-Best-of-the-Lake/
You can vote once per day. If you vote in more than 25 categories, you will be entered in a sweepstakes for a chance to win $100. All winners will be notified shortly after the survey closes. First and second place winners will be listed in the May/June issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine. A party will be held to recognize the winners in May. Check back for more details and follow Lake Lifestyles magazine on Facebook.
For questions about the survey, email charis.lakesun@gmail.com. For questions about advertising, email candace.lakesun@gmail.com.
FAQ’s
1. How are the winners chosen?
By the readers! You are allowed to vote once a day. The survey winners are not determined by staff. We want you to decide who deserves to be called Best of the Lake. To access the survey go to www.LakeNewsOnline.com or Lake Lifestyles magazine on Facebook for a link.
2. How does the process work?
The nomination process has ended and the top five businesses that received the most nominations have advanced to the final voting round. Those businesses are listed on the survey. The top two vote-getters within each category in the final round will be recognized.
3. I’m having trouble registering.
With each new ballot setup/year, the user will have to fill in the registration form. Once they do that, they will not have to fill out the full form again. If they come back to nominate and vote once a day, they will just need their email address. Note, a new registration form will have to be filled out in the final round of voting ballot.
There will be times that users will get a prompt that they are "sent a email with login link" and will need this email to proceed to voting on additional days. This happens if the user tries to vote from their desktop one day, then their phone another, or if they don’t allow cookies on their browser. Sometimes the users don't see the email or it goes to spam.
4. What do the winners receive?
Recognition in the winner’s list published in the May/June issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine. A party to honor the winners will be held in early May. Packages will be available for advertising recognition as a winner or finalist within each category with plaques/certificates and window decals. For additional questions, email candace.lakesun@gmail.com.
5. I’d like to add a category/question.
It’s too late to get it into the survey for this year, but we always welcome feedback. Please email us if you see any corrections that need to be made to this year’s survey or have suggestions for 2023. Email charis.lakesun@gmail.com.
