With the support of the Camdenton Board of Education, a Camdenton Laker Bass Fishing Club is being formed.
An informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Allee-Holman Howe Funeral Home, 15 Clint Ave. Youth in grades 4-12 are eligible and the membership is not limited to only Camdenton students – students from any school or homeschool are eligible to participate. Future meetings are expected to be held at the Camdenton High School once organizers work out a schedule with CHS officials.
Lora Burns, a Lake-area fishing enthusiast, broached the idea at the regular Jan. 10. She said there would be no cost to the school district, only use of the commons area for regular meetings. She was asking school permission to use the Camdenton Laker logo on T-shirts and other fishing-related accessories.
Membership will be $60 with $40 per tournament entry fees.
The local club would be sanctioned by the National Youth Fishing Association, which is located in Rogersville.
J.P. Self, representing the NYFA and fishing coach at Rogersville, said NYFA is the premier youth fishing organization in the U.S. providing tournament competition, seminar participation and true learning experiences for middle and high school anglers across the Midwest.
He explained scholarships are available. The local club would remain unsanctioned to avoid limits on how much participants can receive in gifts.
The club has its own insurance and there is no potential liability for the school, according to Self.
The NYFA created fishing circuits for fishing clubs with three qualifying tournaments in each state division with a championship in June. The season begins in March.
For more information, call or text 573-855-6475.
