MoDOT officials say there is no date yet for reopening of the Bagnell Dam Bridge.
Originally targeted to reopen in early December, unanticipated structural issues have delayed the project for about two months now. Repairs began the week after Labor Day.
Bob Lynch, MoDOT area engineer, said this week that the contractor is currently working on the expansion joint seal replacement and barrier wall repair. The expansion joint replacement is sensitive to the cold temperatures and there are approximately 25 to replace across the driving surface, he explained. Snow and cold temperatures two weeks ago impacted the progress, and rain and snow predicted for this week also stalled the project.
The existing bridge was built in 1929 as part of the construction of the Bagnell Dam – some 93 years ago – and has reached a point where rehabilitation is necessary. Work has focused on repairs to the bridge deck, expansion joints, sidewalks and barrier walls, and replacement of the bridge driving surface. Estimated cost to make the repairs is $1.6 million
MoDOT officials have said since the project was announced a year ago this month that the rehabilitation should last up to 20 years.
